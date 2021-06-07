Hello, Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

I hope the weekend treated you well. This week will start off on the cool side, with temps peaking in the low 70s before things heat up into the low 80s by week's end. Now, read on for the latest news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

Monday's Breaking News

• Water Main Break: An 8-inch water main ruptured early this morning in Echo Park, and LADWP crews spent much of the day working to make repairs. Details in The Eastsider

If you love blue, we have a house for you

"Casa Nova" - a bright blue Elysian Heights home with a sawtooth-shaped roof - gets a visit from The Architect's Newspaper. Meanwhile, Dirt, the real estate blog, said Zac Efron has sold his Los Feliz home for $5.3 million. Another Los Feliz resident who is seeking to sell his residence is Marc Webb, director of "500 Days of Summer," who wants nearly $5 million for a Moorish Revival-style villa. These and other item's in this week's Real Estate Monday.

Eastside Citizen

Here are some Eastside items of interest that appear in this week's city, county and neighborhood meeting agendas:

• East Los Angeles: The LA County Board of Supervisors will consider approving $2.75 million on new synthetic soccer fields and other improvements at Belvedere Park. (Item 47)

• Elysian Valley: Police are scheduled to talk about motor vehicles that have been spotted on the L.A. River pedestrian/bike path -- and on the concrete river channel itself.

• El Sereno: A proposed 42-home development at Lombardy and Eastern is coming up before the L.A. City Council (Item 7)

• Silver Lake: The City Council will have the final say on whether to declare Richard Neutra's Reunion House a city historic landmark. (Item 5)

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by Tracy Do Real Estate

All Signs Point to Homes in Highland Park & Silver Lake

This week's new offerings include a charming Highland Park Craftsman and and a stylish Silver Lake home for lease.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Find out more about these homes

Sponsored by Ari Afshar & Associates

Great Atwater Village location whether you prioritize walkability and/or ease of commute

This unicorn 1937 Spanish duplex has been updated with original charming details maintained and is delivered vacant.

Each unit is a spacious 2 bed 1 bath with arched doorways, hardwood floors, built-in niches and coves, picture windows overlooking a trellised seating area and a lush garden made private by mature trees.

• Find out more about this home

Notebook

• Boyle Heights: Mariachis played and gift cards were handed out at pop-up vaccination clinic, reports CBS2.

• Northeast LA: Looking for new places to walk your dog? The L.A. Times maps out a 6.2 mile-loop between Debs Park and South Pasadena on its list of the 12 Best Urban Trails for Dogs (though what makes them the best is unclear). Meanwhile, the Boulevard Sentinel touts the views that you and your pooch can enjoy from the Sleepy Hollow Trail in the hills just north of the 134 Freeway.

• Highland Park: The public is being asked to comment on adding the Centro de Arte Público and the Mechicano Art Center to the city's list of Historic-Cultural Monuments. The Cultural Heritage Commission already backed the nomination, which is now making its way through City Hall committees before heading to the full City Council for a final vote. Go here to submit your comment and mention City Council file number 21-0140 for Mechicano⁠ Art Center and 21-0136 for Centro de Arte Público⁠.

Classifieds

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• June 9: C.O.L.A. 2021

• June 10: Can We Still Find the Good in the World?

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.