Hello!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Please read on for your Tuesday dose of news and stories.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📣 News
$5 million for a more pedestrian friendly neighborhood
Highland Park: City Councilman Kevin de León on Monday announced $5 million in funding for the Heart of Highland Park initiative, which aims to enhance the neighborhood for pedestrians. The funds were previously intended to extend the 710 Freeway. The specific improvements will be chosen by a community advisory working group appointed by de León.
"As council member for the local communities, I come through this area daily and I recognize that we need to improve our streets and sidewalks for the seniors, parents, students, and others who rely on these corridors for safe passage," de León said in a statement.
Improvements could include new sidewalks, street lighting, street trees and improvements around the Veterans Monument, according to de León's office.
Sponsored by Councilmember Gil Cedillo
Councilmember Gil Cedillo presents the 9th Annual Latin Jazz & Music Festival on Saturday, October 8 from 2 pm to 9pm at the Levitt Pavilion Band Shell
MacArthur Park. This is a FREE event.
CYPRESS PARK
Divine Saviour School seeks salvation in STEM and new programs
Divine Saviour School has a lot going for it: A science, technology, engineering and math program. Before- and after-school care and activities. And loyal parents who drive miles to send their children to the Catholic school.
All Divine Savior needs is more students.
The TK-8th school, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this weekend with a mass and reception, has only about 50 pupils. That’s down from 90 five years ago, according to school figures.
But somehow, Divine Saviour has managed to avoid the fate of many other Catholic schools, which have shut down as enrollment has dwindled. Enrollment in L.A. Catholic schools actually rose 4% this school year but remains below pre-pandemic levels. The outlook remains uncertain.
Principal Alejandra Alvarez said the high cost of living pushed many of her school’s families to the Inland Empire. COVID-19 only made matters worse. The remaining families, like faculty and staff, are committed to the Cypress Park school.
“They love their school, and they support the vision,” said Alvarez.
The school uses a mix of academics, family-friendly programs and creativity to keep going:
• In 2019, Divine Saviour became one of the first schools in the Los Angeles archdiocese's STEM Network. Students will use computer programming skills in a robotics program launching this year. “We’ve been able to take our school in a new direction,” Alvarez said.
• After-school activities -- ranging from a LEGO Club to drama and sports -- have been popular. Parents support those programs with donations or by volunteering.
• Before- and after-school care has been a draw for working parents.
• A $100,000 grant from the SMET Foundation brought financial stability to Divine Saviour, which has high operating costs in light of its small size.
• For parents who can’t afford the school’s $4,870 tuition, Alvarez develops a plan that includes scholarships and tuition assistance. She says that no child is turned away due to financial limitations.
The school’s small size is a selling point for parents like Teresa Gonzalez, an educator, who drives her children – Jaime, an eighth grader, and Sophia, a sixth grader – to Divine Saviour from their Pasadena home.
“I remember that what stood out to me was that everything was like a small, little family,” Gonzalez said.
That family-like atmosphere draws people to what Alvarez describes as her “micro school.”
“You really get to know everyone on a personal level.”
🗒️Notebook
COVID Relief loan fraud
Eagle Rock: An Orange County man was sentenced Monday to four years behind bars for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-19 relief loans, which he used to purchase properties in Eagle Rock, Malibu and Irvine. Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was also ordered to pay $5.15 million in restitution to the Small Business Administration, according to the U.S. Attorney. Budamala, who was arrested in February when he attempted to flee to Mexico via the San Ysidro border crossing, pleaded guilty in June to one federal count each of bank fraud and money laundering. DOJ
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Tuesday, Sept 27
The Greek Theatre: Catch HEILUNG in a fully immersive ceremony and connect with nature through music, dance, and spirituality.
Wednesday, Sept 28
Los Feliz: Join a dozen female Imagineers for breakfast and a presentation on their careers working for the magical theme park.
Thursday, Sept 29
The Autry Museum @ Griffith Park: Celebrate America's singing cowboy on Gene Autry's birthday! Enjoy a screening of one of his beloved films, South of the Border and eat a slice of cake.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈 251 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 244 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.