It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Folks, we have one "hail" of a storm passing through this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the local mountains, just the second time that has happened. We may even get snow on the Hollywood sign. Stay tuned to the Eastsider for breaking news by visiting TheEastsiderLA.com or following us on Facebook and Twitter.
If you are homebound this cold and rainy weekend, check your inbox on Sunday morning for the Good Reads edition of the Daily Digest.
Have a great - and safe - weekend!
-- Robert Fulton, Assistant Editor
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: With severe winter weather passing through the area, we're sharing a photo from 1949 when a storm dropped snow on Echo Park.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's the latest Eastside real estate news.
New L.A. apartments grow in size - but not for long
The average size of a newly built apartment in Los Angeles grew 6% over the last 10 years, according to an analysis on RentCafe. But that just means the average new apartment size is 799 square feet, which is tied with Minneapolis and Jersey City for 12th smallest apartments in the country. One possible reason apartments got bigger: More had two or three bedrooms rather than one. But smaller apartments are in store for L.A. renters. The latest data show that the average size of units now under construction is 629 square feet, the study said.
Self-defense classes for landlords
Landlords have been taking self-defense classes for potential attacks by tenants or others, Capital and Main reported. The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles started hosting the classes as tensions rose between landlords and tenants during the eviction moratorium. Now that moratorium is about to end, raising further concerns. “You’re taking the last thing they have. This is their worst day. I’m not trying to scare you, but you need to be prepared for that,” said Carrie Rios, a former police officer who has been leading classes.
Atwater Village
Designer Emily Ward talks to Domino about how she and partner actor Giovanni Ribisi redid a mid-century two-bedroom, yet kept the old 1970s IKEA cabinetry, which was painted in high-glass auto paint. “The wood inside aged perfectly, and the old European hinges were made so much better than new ones,” Ward said.
Los Feliz
Dirt looks at the two storefronts on Kingswell Avenue that once housed the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio, where Walt Disney worked with his brother Roy. This was before the business moved to the corner of Griffith Park Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue, and became the first place known as “Walt Disney Studio.”
Silver Lake
Lauren Lexton, a producer behind "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" and "Toddlers and Tiaras," and husband Kevin MacCarthy, a storyboard artist with “Anchorman” and “There Will Be Blood,” have listed the hillside they built in 2000 for nearly $2 million, Dirt reported. Designed by architect Lorcan O’Herlihy, the three-bedroom on Fernwood Avenue has turned up in more than one architectural book, Dirt said. Last year, the couple also sold a home to actor Fred Armisen.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include:
- $16,000 off Eagle Rock one-bedroom
- $30,000 cut on Elysian Valley traditional
- $101,000 chop on Silver Lake duplex
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Silver Lake Cottage Under $750K Near the Reservoir
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
⏳ FLASHBACK FRIDAY | LOS FELIZ
Was this cottage a Disney model for the dwarfs' home in Snow White?
Just up the street from Walt Disney’s first big studio - or at least where the studio used to be - is a set of eight cottages that look like they could have been in a Disney cartoon.
And maybe they were. Maybe.
Word has gone around for some years that one or more of the storybook-style cottages at 2906-2912 1/2 Griffith Park Blvd. served as a model - or at least had some influence - for the dwarfs’ forest home in Walt Disney’s animated film “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”
The Los Angeles Times was cautious on the question in 2011 when a reporter interviewed then-owner Sylvia Helfert, who said a former Disney employee told her she used one of the cottages as an office. We also know that a background animator for Snow White lived there as of 1940 - Claude Coats at 2912 Griffith Park Blvd. with his wife Evelyn, according to the 1940 Census.
The timeline also allows plenty of time for the storybook cottages to cross-pollinate with the animators before "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" came out in 1937. Disney opened his studio at the corner of Griffith Park Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue in 1926. The cottages in the 2900 block of Griffith Park Boulevard were built in 1931 by architect Ben Sherwood.
So yeah, maybe that’s how it went down.
But the best proof may be to look at a real storybook house side-by-side with the animated one and judge for yourself. Far be it from us, though, to post a picture of Disney’s intellectual property. So, for a picture of the Seven Dwarfs’ cottage, click this link.
⏳ Flashback Friday Notes
Women's club celebrates 120 years with tea and art
Eagle Rock: The Women's Twentieth Century Club turns 120 years old on Saturday and is celebrating with a High Tea and an art exhibit. The group formed on Feb. 25, 1903, when a small group of women in the Eagle Rock Valley gathered at the home of Mrs. Phillip W. Parker, according to the group’s website. “The women’s club movement of America marked the entry of women into public life,” the site states. Over the following decades, the club led a petition for women’s suffrage, secured a grant in 1915 for a public library, and organized the Red Cross Auxiliary during both World Wars.
Forgotten tunnel rediscovered
El Sereno: A plaque now marks the location of the old Pacific Electric tunnel opening along Soto Street. The tunnel was rediscovered a few years ago while the city was working on widening the Soto Street bridge over Valley Boulevard and other improvements, according to the El Sereno Historical Society. The plaque states that the old Red Car trains running between Pasadena and Downtown Los Angeles used the tunnel.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Feb 25
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Spend an afternoon under the peppercorn trees listening to American folk music from the Old Time String Jam Band.
Cypress Park: Bring your pups to DEN Urban Dog Retreat for a Puppy Social Club. A trainer will be there to help guide pups in interacting with other pups.
Eagle Rock: Celebrate the 120th Anniversary of the Women's 20th Century Club of Eagle Rock by attending a Founders Day High Tea and art exhibit.
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in La Egoista, a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz.
Montecito Heights: Sketch and paint a live model in historical dress at Heritage Square Museum with California Art Club.
Monterey Hills: Commemorate International Maternal Language Day at Chief Ya'anna Learning Village. Celebrate native languages through workshops, and enjoy food, dance, and music.
Sunday, Feb 26
Highland Park: Catch a musical showcase from the UCLA Gluck Saxophone Quartet at Arroyo Seco Library. They will perform in soprano, alto, tenor, and baritone styles and various musical genres.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📋 How did we do today?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.