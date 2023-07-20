Good Evening!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Today marks the 54th anniversary of the moon landing. Perhaps a visit to the Griffith Observatory is in order.
Now on to today's news.
-- Robert Fulton
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Cypress Park: Thanks to Katrina Alexy for her photo of an alleyway cowboy.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Gang shooting
Glassell Park: A 51-year-old man was shot Wednesday night during a confrontation with a group of juveniles riding bikes, police said. The suspected gunman has been taken into custody. The Eastsider
Police seek assault suspect
Assaults: Sergio Andrew Garcia, the 21-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a 67-year-old East Los Angeles woman last weekend, is also a suspect in several sexual assaults in the City of Los Angeles. KTLA
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have one new contributor to thank this week: Susie Hansen. Thank you!
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors makes it possible for us to provide you the community news -- from breaking news to people profiles and community concerns to restaurant openings -- that you won't find anyplace else.
Sponsored by Lazy Acres
Lazy Acres Natural Market is opening in Los Feliz on July 29th!
From 11am to 3pm, enjoy samples of Lazy Acres housemade, fresh-pressed juices and ready to enjoy entrees. Try out The Cookie, and be entered to win a $250 gift card!
Lazy Acres Grand Opening Community Celebration
- Saturday, July 29 | 11 am - 3 pm
- Corner of Western & Franklin
LINCOLN HEIGHTS
Finding Mazal: A hidden vegetarian treasure
Mazal – a remarkable Israeli vegetarian restaurant – does not sit where you might expect it to be. Indeed, it isn’t situated anywhere you might expect a restaurant to be. It’s on an industrial strip of Lincoln Heights, across from a massive city lot packed with fire engines, adjacent to a car repair shop, with the National Wire & Cable Corporation lot on the other side. Dodger Stadium looms on a hill in the distance.
And even on the outside, Mazal isn’t promising – seemingly a storefront with the words “Mazal Beer & Wine” painted in front and a mystic hamsa hand painted on an adjacent garage door. At first glance, Mazal doesn’t even look open. But push through the door, and you enter an alternative reality, far from San Fernando Road.
The name has many roots, often translated as “congratulations,” though it’s more specifically “luck” or “fate.” And I felt much mazal coming upon this semi-hidden wonder, where the cuisine consists mostly of an abundance of small dishes, with a handful of larger plates. The dishes are meatless – both vegetarian and vegan. But for those who know the joys of Middle Eastern cooking, meat is often an aside rather than the main event.
The menu begins with a section of spreads and bites, which arrive pretty much instantly. This is not a restaurant where you need to linger over your glass of wine. By the time your drinks arrive, you’ll already be deep into the superb hummus, as good as any in town, along with the eggplant-heavy baba ghanoush and three flavors of tahini – spicy, turmeric and black sesame.
From there, it’s on to textbook versions of stuffed grape leaves – and amazing bowls of cumin-flavored beets, well-spiced Moroccan carrots, marinated olives, a fennel salad, bourekas stuffed with potato and feta. Add on a vegetable-heavy Israeli salad, and that could be enough.
But then, you’d miss the charred broccoli, the harissa sprouts, the cilantro-turmeric cauliflower. Going back into the gritty world outside, a part of me doesn’t want to go. Mazal truly is a bit of luck. Or, more appropriately, serendipity- finding what you didn’t know you were seeking.
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Beyond Sublime
- ⭐⭐⭐ Worth Every Penny
- ⭐⭐A Good Neighborhood Destination
- ⭐ Might As Well Stay At Home
Mazal
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- 110 N. San Fernando Rd., Lincoln Heights
- 323-576-2138
- mazal.la
- Dinner, Wednesday through Sunday
- Reservations are helpful
- Low-to-Moderately priced
If you know of a standout but overlooked neighborhood restaurant, please reply to this newsletter with details
🗒️ Notebook
Summer sizzles, city pool fizzles
Glassell Park: Yesterday we published a refreshing photo of the Glassell Park Pool. But a few readers pointed out that popular city pool is out of commission. Mechanical problems, which some residents described as dealing with a faulty filtration system, forced the pool to close just as the summer heats up. A phone recording at the pool house says repairs are expected to be completed by the middle of August. Maybe. Until then, classes have been moved to the Yosemite Pool in Eagle Rock in Eagle Rock.
Festival revival
Echo Park: Echo Park Rising returns on Sept. 9 after a long COVID hiatus. Submissions for artists are due by the end of this month. The event is also accepting submissions for venues. Appropriate for all ages, the free street event brings together music, art, and food, involving music venues, bars, restaurants and other businesses in the neighborhood.
R.I.P.
Echo Park: John Stewart Carter, a retired soldier and academic who cleaned up trash in Elysian Park, died earlier this month at his Echo Park home, at age 75, according to his obituary. He began focusing his energy on picking up litter in the park and other projects after retiring in 2018.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, July 21
Eagle Rock: Watch "La Bamba," the 1987 Ritchie Valens biopic starring Lou Diamond Phillips.
Silver Lake: Encyclopedia Commedia, the acclaimed New York hit, makes its way to LA exploring Volume A: From Aardvark to Azimuth. This comedy trivia show covers a single volume of an encyclopedia and will offer the chance to win prizes.
Saturday, July 22
Echo Park: Enjoy a night of music at Bunny Presents. Bring friends and see performances from Earth to Jordi, Tyler Holmes, and Leng Bien.
Echo Park: RSVP for hands-on At-Home Film Projection Workshop presented by El Cine. Learn about small gauge film editing and projection and the importance of 8mm, Super 8, and 16mm filmmaking.
Silver Lake: Head to Kombu Sushi for Sunset Junction Makers Market. RSVP for a spot to meet local makers and shop for art, books, ceramics, crystals, plants, tattoos, treats, and more!
Sunday, July 23
LA State Historic Park: Check out FOLAR's 2nd annual River Fest. Celebrate the LA river and catch films, performances, and educational pieces about nature, health, climate change, and art. There will also be food trucks, raffles, and over 20 booths.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 How did we do today?
Don't be shy. We can take it.
📈 215 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
215 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.