Hello, There!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Warm enough for you? Expect more 80-degree weather through Super Bowl Sunday.

Now, on to the latest.

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Today's Daily Digest is sponsored by Bar Keeper

THANK YOU THURSDAY

A shout out to Anna E., Jacob R., Yolanda Roura and Darin Senestraro for making financial contributions to The Eastsider.

These and many other Reader Sponsors have helped us pull through the pandemic, allowing us to provide you with the news, stories and info about your favorite neighborhoods.

Go here to make a contribution today!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Los Feliz: The many colors of L.A. at the corner of Vermont and Russell avenues. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for sharing the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

School Lockdown

Lincoln Heights: A lockdown was imposed on Lincoln High School this afternoon after police said a student was standing on a second-floor ledge. The Eastsider

Freeway Chase

A suspected vehicle thief was apprehended Wednesday night after a police pursuit down the 101 Freeway through the streets of Echo Park and Eagle Rock. ABC7

THE LATEST

Making music again

By Robert Fulton

After two years in pandemic exile, the Community Band in the Park makes its return to Hermon Park with a noontime concert this Saturday.

The band is an eclectic ensemble of professional and amateur musicians intent on having fun with music while building community. Any and all are welcome to participate.

Band founder Logan Hone, a musician and music teacher, created an easy-going atmosphere that welcomes “whoever shows up” and then “just try to make it work.”

He describes the band’s sound as “joyful noise.”

Music in the Park

Originally a jam session at Hone's home, the band moved to Hermon Park four years ago, operating under the auspices of Art in the Park, an arts and culture nonprofit. Anywhere from 10 to 15 members play at any given time, not including the occasional child trying their hand at the congas.

Joshua Weinberg first heard the group rehearsing in the park more than three years ago while walking his dog. He took the dog home, grabbed his guitar and has been part of the endeavor ever since.

“Just about anybody that would be drawn to a thing like Community Band doesn’t really need a whole lot of reasons,” Weinberg said. “Music is reason enough.”

Jamie Tijerina, President of the Highland Park Heritage Trust, recently joined on keyboard and vocals.

Bringing People Together

“I feel that this brings an outlet that hadn’t really existed in an organized fashion for people to come together and do their music in a friendly and communal way,” said Tijerina.

Hone recently moved to San Pedro, but remains in charge. He has kept it going despite the pandemic with his enthusiasm, energy, and inclusiveness

Koreatown musician Julian Cullars met Hone after a show at the Lodge Room in Highland Park. They hit it off, and Cullars started jamming with the Community Band.

“I felt like this was unfiltered music at its best,” Cullars said.

The community band's last live performance was in February of 2020, before moving to Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hone and his merry band are looking forward to Saturday.

“It’s going to be so fun,” Hone said. “I’m sure this is going to be just a total celebration.”

Three El Sereno homes for under $700,000

Want to live on the Eastside but be close to suburban amenities? Then check out El Sereno, which abuts South Pasadena and Alhambra.

If you want to stay in the neighborhood, there's sprawling Ascot Hills Park, the shops and restaurants on Huntington Drive and cultural events at Cal State LA.

Here are three El Sereno properties -- two single family homes and a duplex -- on the market for less than $700,000.

Read More

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by Bar Keeper

Celebrate Valentine's Day With Bourbon That Celebrates Our Neighborhoods

Bar Keeper has hand-selected a single barrel of one-of-a-kind, cask strength (120.76 proof) straight bourbon whiskey.

The bottle's label celebrates the stairways that wind through our neighborhoods. A limited edition of only 80 bottles exists, then will be gone forever. $80.00 750ml.

Bar Keeper is at 614 North Hoover in Virgil Village.

NOTEBOOK

Deficient Bridges

Boyle Heights: You may drive over it every day and not know this, but the 101 Freeway overpass above Marietta Street is considered structurally deficient, according to the Orange County Register. It is, in fact, the second busiest deficient bridge in the state, the Register said, citing federal data and the American Road and Transportation Building Association. (The busiest deficient bridge? Also, the 101 - crossing Kester Avenue up in Sherman Oaks.)

Pot Shops

Eagle Rock: Another cannabis shop has opened in the neighborhood - the third one so far. And the neighborhood council is not pleased to be kept out of the loop, the Boulevard Sentinel said. Velvet at 1118 Colorado Blvd. seems to have come in without any prior notice to the council, which is perfectly legal, it turns out. “There is no reason that regulated cannabis businesses undergo less scrutiny and required outreach than liquor stores,” the council stated in a letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Councilmember Kevin de León and other city officials.

Blanquita Burglary

East Los Angeles - Thieves seemed to know exactly what they were looking for when they stole a safe from a Cesar Chavez Avenue grocer, the Los Angeles Times reported. And unfortunately, the safe at La Blanquita contained not just cash, but also irreplaceable pictures, documents and mementos of Francisco Ramirez, who founded the store in 1972, and died in 2019. The L.A. County Sheriff has posted a flier on social media with a picture of the Infiniti QX80 that the four suspects used to haul the safe away.

CLASSIFIEDS

Tropico Roast

Fresh local coffee at your doorstep. Roasted weekly and 100% unpretentious. We're proud to support local journalism. Visit us at TropicoRoast.com.

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Daily Digest, with more than 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Feb 10: Piece of My Heart - A Valentine's Day Art Workshop

Feb 10: Comedy at The Manor

Feb 12: Play Football Family Festival

Feb 12: Community Band in the Park

Feb 13: Fourth Annual Griffith Park Run, Half Marathon, And 5k

• Go here for event details

• Submit an event

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.