Los Feliz: A thirsty hummingbird takes a sip from a fountain. Thanks to the reader who wishes to remain anonymous for the photo.

NEWS

El Sereno: The man whose body was found on the Wilson High campus on Monday is reportedly that of a former FBI informant. The Eastsider

Bring in the pop-ups

By Barry Lank

Silver Lake: A mini-department store with a rooftop cafe is planning to move into a former military surplus store.

Neighborhood Goods has submitted plans for to open its first West Coast store in the former Surplus Value Center at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue.

The Dallas-based company works with online businesses to sell a broad and changing line of merchandise - including clothing, accessories, jewelry, fragrances, and even sunscreen. It's basically a collection of pop-ups under one roof. The company operates a few stores, which also feature full-service cafes, in Texas and New York City.

The Silver Lake store's restaurant, called Sunny's, would serve Italian food and a full-line of alcohol, according its plans. The company declined to provide any more information to The Eastsider.

The concept would be a radical departure from the old Surplus Value Center, the military surplus store that sold camouflage and survival supplies at the corner until it abruptly shut down in October 2020 after decades in business.

Neighborhood Goods is the latest sign of change in Sunset Junction, where many luxury brands and national chains (including Shake Shack) have opened outposts in recent years.

Part of the old surplus store, for example, has been occupied by an outlet for Byredo, which is best known for a luxury line of fragrances sold alongside body care, makeup, and household goods.

NOTEBOOK

Eagle Rock - The neighborhood's resident historian Eric Warren talks to the Boulevard Sentinel about his work preserving and promoting the history of his native Eagle Rock. “I always find out new things that I missed in past collecting,” he told the Sentinel. “There’s so much to history.”

Highland Park - A house that was home to musicians and artists was destroyed in a fire last week, KTLA reported. The 120-year-old home in the 600 block of Avenue 54 caught fire after flames spread from a nearby tree. A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the displaced residents who escaped from the fire unharmed, but lost musical instruments and equipment.

CALENDAR

Wed April 27: Lincoln Heights Farmers' Market

Thu April 28: Moore Lab of Zoology + FEAST's Bruce Steele Garden Celebrate Earth Month

ONE LAST THING

Caught On Video: A Cal State LA student found a man allegedly breaking into his car in the college parking lot -- and recorded the encounter on his phone.

