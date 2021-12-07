Hello!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Silver Lake: Moonlight and palms above Coronado Street. Thanks to Daryl Fuji for the photo.

NEWS

Shooting

Boyle Heights: Police sealed off streets near the Evergreen Recreation Center following the fatal shooting of a male juvenile in the parking lot. The Eastsider

Redistricting

The City Council today gave final approval to new council district boundaries that will be in place for the next decade. Nithya Raman of Silver Lake will be among the council members to see the biggest changes to her district. L.A. Times

The LATEST

Creating a more walkable and active East LA

Omar Vargas is concerned about the cars tearing through neighborhood streets at breakneck speeds. Residents cautiously cross busy streets like Whittier Boulevard and are ready to dodge fast-moving cars. That's harder for seniors to do, however.

“I’m more mobile and can react more quickly, but others can’t,” said 27-year-old Vargas.

Vargas and others recently attended a workshop at Salazar Park, where county workers wanted to know what keeps East LA residents from walking and being more active. This information is being collected in part for a county initiative called Policies for Livable Active Communities and Environments, or PLACE.

Alexis Lantz, a senior policy strategist county Department of Public Health, says the agency wants to reduce injuries and chronic diseases. To do so, it has to figure out what stops residents from being more active.

“The community knows the streets best,” she said. Residents know what the problems are, where they exist and when they are most serious “based on the different time of day and day of the week.”

Staff members from different county departments will go to public gathering places, like parks and farmers markets, to collect comments until March. A final plan could be ready by early 2023 after its approval.

Residents who stopped at Salazar Park asked for better lighting, speed humps and roundabouts (small traffic circles) to slow and calm traffic, said a health department official. Other potential improvements could include planting street trees and repairing broken sidewalks.

The county's Department of Public Works has about $148 million set aside for improvements in East L.A.

An environment that makes it easier and safer to become more active will have other benefits. Lantz said it will encourage use of public transit and also reduce traffic collisions.

That would be a major plus for East L.A., where 41% of motor vehicle collisions involve pedestrians compared to 21% countywide.

What would make East L.A. more walkable? Take our poll

Real estate reductions

This week's featured price cuts include $21,000 off an El Sereno Traditional; a $51,000 slice on a Mount Washington 4-bedroom w/ADUs; and an $80,000 chop on Montecito Heights hillside home.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Price squeeze

Glassell Park: We've all seen supply chain problems ignite inflation. But what if you can’t control your own prices? So it is with CalOx, which provides medical gases like oxygen and nitrogen to hospitals and clinics. Owner Steve Yaeger told Spectrum News that Medicare-fixed prices are not keeping up with this year's inflation. “You can try to be as efficient as you possibly can, but when a container goes from $2,000 to rent to get product over from overseas up to $20,000, that cost is pushed down to us.” (We profiled CalOx last year.)

Procession returns

East Los Angeles: The Virgen de Guadalupe procession returned to Cesar Chavez Avenue after taking last year off, the L.A. Times reported. There were only 20 floats, about half as in 2019. But the event has survived into its 90th year, honoring of Mary, mother of Jesus. “Last year took a toll, and many parishioners and archdiocese folks I’ve spoken to said they wanted to come back to East Los Angeles,” said Humberto Ramos, one of the parade directors. “They were really excited, so we got to work.”

3-D printed candy

Lincoln Heights: Imagine 3-D printing. With candy. The L.A. Times visited Sugar Lab’s factory/studio where chefs create custom candies and other treats by running powdered sugar and other ingredients through 3-D printers. Results include peppermint-flavored latte cups, tart lime-and-salt luchador masks filled with caramelized-pineapple ganache, and bon-bons shaped like cans of craft beer.

Harvard tattoo party

Echo Park: Jesse Jaramillo, an artist at El Clásico Tattoo on Sunset Boulevard, is profiled in LA Taco. His secret tattoo party at a Harvard University radio station caught their attention. “We have to teach ourselves ethnic studies—ethnic studies for us by us,” Jaramillo told LA Taco, “which is what this tattoo party was: a celebration of our culture on our terms, without the institution’s permission.”

CALENDAR

Dec 7: Big Band Jazz

Dec 9: Deck the Hall & Oates: A Hi-Impact Holiday Party

Dec 11 : Plaza de la Raza’s Annual Holiday Art Sale

Go here for event details

