Read on for the latest Eastside food and drink news and our story about the musical inspired by the Arena nightclub.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
News
Dodgers: Three days before All-Star Game festivities begin at Dodger Stadium, negotiations have resumed to avert a strike by about 1,500 concession workers at the ballpark. L.A. Times
Cypress Park -- The California Supreme Court refused to review the case of one of three gang members convicted in connection with the alleyway shooting ambush that killed 3-year-old Stephanie Kuhen in 1995. The Eastsider
BOYLE HEIGHTS
A celebration of house music and queer nightclub culture
By Marcos Franco
Arena was jammed on New Year’s Eve 2015, the final night for the Hollywood nightclub. Abel Alvarado, who began to visit the club as a young gay man, was part of the crowd that came for a final evening of throbbing house music -- and for the memories.
“I walked around and realized that Arena was the first gay club I had been to and that I had spent a lot of my young life there,” said Alvarado. “The amount of people I met there, hearing the thousands of stories of others reminiscing of their first time there, it felt like the end of an era.”
That evening inspired Alvarado to write a tribute to Arena, which became a sanctuary and a place for a generation to embrace their queer Chicano culture. The Santa Monica Boulevard club and its sister disco, Circus, were torn down for a housing development.
“Arena: A house MUSIC-al” at Casa 0101 Theater in Boyle Heights is an artistic time capsule. It's meant to preserve and honor the memory of Arena and the culture that thrived within its walls.
The musical tells the story of Lucio Torrez, a church music minister who is in a closeted relationship with the guitar player.
Alvarado, who visited the club regularly for over 25 years, said Arena was a go-to hangout spot for nearly half of his life.
The artist relives moments he was surrounded by people from his own culture -- even from the same neighborhood. For Alvarado, Arena was the first place he heard a DJ shout, “Where are all the Latinos in the house tonight?” before the place erupted in spirited roars.
“That in itself gave me so much strength as a young Brown Chicano gay man,” said Alvarado. “You didn’t get that anywhere else. These places were created to celebrate la comunidad.”
Arena: A house music-al, is intended for ages 17 and older and closes on July 31. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.
Marcos Franco is a third-year journalism student at Cal State LA with experience covering neighborhoods on the Eastside.
Good Taste
A roundup of Eastside food and drink news
The Brite Spot in Echo Park closed its doors less than a year after a new owner took over.
Stuart Weisfeld, who also owns Burbank's Lancers Family Restaurant, reopened the Echo Park diner last October after it had been shuttered for most of the pandemic. But the restaurant is now closed again and won't reopen, general managing partner Lance Corralez told The Eastsider. He said an explanation of the closure would be provided soon.
The landmark diner, which opened in 1949, has undergone several ownership changes in recent years. Silver Lake businesswoman Dana Hollister owned it for 14 years before selling it in 2018 to a new ownership group, which in turn sold it to the Lancers' group.
Silver Lake's The Win-Dow now offers a breakfast menu as of this weekend. Patrons can opt for an egg on top of one of their burgers or order new items like a classic breakfast sandwich with grilled bologna or a steak-and-egg burrito. Prices range from $3.95 to $9.50 -- not bad for our inflationary times.
Los Feliz's Nossa has turned into Caiprinha Bar, reports Eater LA. The former Brazilian-Italian restaurant has a redesigned interior and small menu, hoping to expand its offerings in the coming weeks.
Lincoln Heights' Benny Boy cider house was written up in LA TACO last week. The cidery is the first brewery in Los Angeles to make "Manzana Rustica" cider, which is a dry cider that dates back to the year 1000 in Spain's autonomous Basque region.
Eastside Weekend
Friday, July 15
Los Feliz: Come listen to LA-based novelist Jonathan Parks-Ramage talk about his newest work, Gay Bar: Why We Went Out.
Saturday, July 16
Echo Park: Get some free family photos taken at Echo Park Lake by freelance professional photographers
Los Feliz: There is something for everybody at Everything But the Kitchen Sink 2022, a group art exhibit featuring more than 100 artists and 300 artworks.
Sunday, July 17
Silver Lake: Looking for laughs? The Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Cafe is hosting The Streaming-Verse of Madness: An Unauthorized Musical Parody, based on the recent Dr. Strange movie.
