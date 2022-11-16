Hello!
📷 Eastside Scene
Cypress Park: The egg-shaped sculptures in the middle of Riverside Roundabout now resemble Christmas ornaments (or Easter Eggs) after they were painted with shiny paint. The public artwork -- called Faces of Elysian Valley aka "Egghead Stonehenge" -- remains damaged after it was struck by a car in 2019.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
High school on lockdown
Los Feliz: John Marshall High was briefly locked down this morning after a staff member found a graffiti message that threatened the safety of the school, said spokeswoman Monica Carazo. She did not provide details of the threat. Police soon determined that the threat was not credible, and the lockdown was lifted. The lockdown comes after two students were stabbed on campus on Oct. 19 following an argument. Many students walked out of classes a day later to demand more security.
EAST HOLLYWOOD
Online college is here to stay
Only three years ago, LA City College held just 20% of its classes online.
Now, slightly more than half of all the classes are done over the Internet, even as pandemic lockdowns recede further and further in the rearview mirror, said college president Mary Gallagher. That's also the case throughout the nine-campus LA Community College District.
And people are getting used to it.
For Heidi Ortloff, a 32-year-old film student who lives in the mountain community of Crestline, and has a 4-year-old son, the online option helps tremendously. By taking hybrid classes, she spend less time driving the 75 miles to LACC's Vermont Avenue campus.
“I think the advantages outweigh the disadvantages, especially for people in my situation,” Ortloff said.
Fellow film student Froilan Grijalva said studying online enables him to work at his own pace. But the big drawback is the isolation.
“I find it amusing interacting with people who have similar goals as me and who also have a similar mindset,” Grijalva said.
Film is the sort of vocational class for which hybrid courses seem to work best.
“I’m thinking it’s really in the workforce programs,” Gallagher said, “like nursing, dental tech, those kinds of things, hybrid seems to be working very well.”
But it’s harder to monitor students online, according to teacher Kenneth Thomas.
“When you’re in a computer lab, you can see everybody’s screen,” Thomas said. “So if somebody isn’t speaking up … you can say ‘I see you’re not keeping up with the lesson. What’s going on?’ Whereas when you’re online, if someone’s falling behind, it’s up to them to speak up, which not a lot of people do.”
Student Jennifer Hawkins agreed that it’s easier to ask questions and get things explained in person. But recorded online Zoom sessions help offset that, she said. If she misses a class, “ I can go back and rewatch the lecture,” she said.
Meanwhile, administrators are figuring out what to do with empty or underused spaces, Gallagher said. Traditional classrooms may be set up differently as seminar space, for instance.
One new project is still moving forward: The replacement of an outdated 60-year-old theater.
Theater, Gallagher agreed, is one of those things that still has to be done in person.
HIGHLAND PARK
Corner store killing update
The family of a store owner who was bludgeoned to death with a scooter said that a second teenage suspect has been arrested over last month's homicide and robbery.
The latest suspect is 14 years old, according to Nelle Reyes, daughter of the victim, 68-year-old Steven Reyes. This would be the second arrest in the case, in addition to a 13-year-old boy charged within a week of the Oct. 6 killing at Tony's Market on Figueroa Street.
Nelle Reyes added that hearing dates for both teenagers have been set for this month and that two female suspects face robbery charges. Earlier reports have indicated that all the suspects are in their teens.
The District Attorney’s office declined to confirm or comment on the second arrest. The LAPD did not confirm a second arrest, and the investigating officer did not return calls. The suspects’ names have not been released, as is usually the case with juveniles.
One of the suspects struck Reyes in the head with a scooter as he attempted to help a clerk who was struggling with the teens, police said. The teenagers then took off on foot, taking items from the store with them, Nelle Reyes said.
Her father, a Filipino immigrant, died the next day.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Nov 16
Eagle Rock: Entertain your kids with fall-themed crafts at Eagle Rock Library. They'll create art from recycled materials and other items from nature.
Thursday, Nov 17
Angelino Heights: Support local artists and neighborhood youth by attending the artUnite show & auction to benefit Central City Action Committee.
Atwater Village: Laugh it up tonight at Peacock, a stand up comedy show at Club Tee Gee.
Silver Lake: Check out Talkies multi-media live comedy event featuring three comedians and short films at Whammy Analog VHS store!
