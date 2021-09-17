It's Friday, finally!

NEWS

Raman Recall

The campaign to recall Councilwoman Nithya Raman of Silver Lake was halted today, with organizers saying they would not be able to obtain the required number of petition signatures by the November 4 deadline. The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

The view of the Verdugo Mountains from Esther's Steps in Silver Lake. Thanks to George Flynn for the photo.

THE LATEST

Artists and friends take the former Bootleg Theater in a new direction

Anyone walking into the recently reopened performance space on Beverly Boulevard will still recognize the old Bootleg Theater. But the Historic Filipinotown theater now operates under a new name -- 2220 Arts + Archives -- after being taken over by a group of artists and friends.

Expect less indie rock and more cinema and literary programs as well as improvised, international, jazz and experimental music. Programming debuted Monday with a solo concert by jazz pianist Jason Moran. Upcoming shows include screenings of films by Nobuhiko Obayashi, assorted free readings, and the FilAm Arts Burlesque Night.

“There was always an element of interdisciplinary and DIY programming at the Bootleg,” said Andrew Maxwell, the managing director, “and we hope to preserve that spirit at 2220 as well.”

Read more in The Eastsider

Eastside House Hunter

This week's Eastside House Hunter includes a snapshot of August sales of existing single-family homes in LA County and celebrity real estate deals in Atwater Village, Glassell Park and Silver Lake.

Read more in The Eastsider

CALENDAR

Sept 18: The Queer Mercado

Go here for event details

