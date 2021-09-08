Hello there!

NEWS

Recall

A petition for the recall of Councilman Kevin de Leon, whose district stretches from Eagle Rock to Downtown LA, was approved for circulation, the Los Angeles Office of the City Clerk announced Tuesday. The petition requires 20,563 signatures of qualified registered voters in Council District 14 by Dec. 14 to get on the ballot. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

A new vision for Huntington Drive

What would it take to improve Huntington Drive? Add sidewalks and bike lanes? Create a bus-only route? Expand parks and open spaces?

These are some of the questions being asked as a 4-mile stretch of the broad corridor -- a former Red Car street car route -- through El Sereno will be getting reimagined and reworked over the next few years.

There’s no picture yet of how it will look in the end, because the city is only just starting to gather ideas.

But one option that is apparently not on the table is a road diet, which have proven controversial in many neighborhoods. “The project is not expected to lose a traffic lane,” said a city official.

Read more in The Eastsider

GOOD TO KNOW

Free trees - delivered

City Plants, a nonprofit devoted to growing and maintaining the urban forest, is offering to deliver free shade trees between 3- to 5-feet tall to be planted your yard. There is a 7-tree limit per household.

Don't have a yard? City Plants also plants free street trees and has a separate program for apartment and condo dwellers.

CALENDAR

Sept 7: Letterpress Poster Workshop

Sept 10: Summer Biergarten

Sept 11: 9/11 20th Anniversary March Raise the candle HIGH Bring LIGHT to DARKNESS

Sept 11: 9-11 Candle March - Church of the Epiphany Lincoln Heights

