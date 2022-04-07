Hello, There!

Solano Canyon: We are pink with envy over this beautiful, blooming tree. Thanks to Nancy D. Reza for the photo.

NEWS

Los Feliz: One man was left in critical condition in one of two separate Tuesday night stabbings along Vermont Avenue. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: Two fires that broke out at two businesses owned by the same family might have been a case of arson. L.A. Times

Los Feliz: New protected bike lanes along Riverside Drive were dedicated after a half-mile stretch of the street near Griffith Park was put on a road diet. The Eastsider

RV Parking: Following a vote by the City Council, RVs and other large vehicles used as homes and parked on city streets will once again be subject to parking fines and towing. The Eastsider

COVID: Congressman Adam Schiff and City Attorney Mike Feuer announced they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Small steps to make Hyperion Avenue safer

By Robert Fulton

A coalition has come up with a plan to turn a stretch of Hyperion Avenue on the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake into a safer and more pleasant road.

The Hyperion Street Safety Coalition, which includes organizations, business owners and residents, came up with its Avenue Plan after several months of outreach, walking tours and planning.

The plan covers 1-½ miles of Hyperion between Rowena Avenue on the north and Sunset Boulevard on the south. It is a stretch with few traffic lights and crosswalks and is mainly inaccessible to the disabled. In January of 2019, Cristina Garcia, a 57-year-old mother of three, was hit and killed by a speeding Toyota Corolla that jumped a sidewalk in the 1800 block of Hyperion.

The Avenue Plan is relatively modest. It calls for improvements -- including new traffic signals, ADA curb cuts and high visibility crosswalks -- at four Hyperion intersections: Evans Street, Scotland Street, De Longpre Avenue and Fountain.

What’s not included is a dedicated bike lane, which would close the bike lane gap from Rowena to Griffith Park Boulevard along Hyperion. Such a plan would likely reduce automobile lanes, said Siobhan Burke, chair of the Hyperion Street Safety Coalition.

Burke added that the issue may be addressed ater and stressed that the Avenue Plan is “not a road diet.”

“The avenue is really evolving,” said Burke, a member of the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council District. “There’s so much more foot traffic than there was when it was first developed as an auto-centric avenue. It has an opportunity to be a much more pleasant street.”

The coalition’s plan was unanimously endorsed by the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council. It's also being presented to the Silver Lake and Atwater Village councils before being taken to Los Angeles City Council districts 4 and 13.

The city council offices and agencies would have to sign off and find funding for the improvements.

The coalition will continue to do outreach before the plan goes to the City Council districts. Next steps include traffic and pedestrian counts.

CALENDAR

Thu April 7: Comedy at the Manor

Comedy at the Manor Sat April 8: Hermon Signal Box Unveiling

Go here for details and more events

ONE LAST THING

Up & Down: The city has not said when the chain-link fence around Echo Park Lake is coming down. But apparently one section fell or was knocked down twice this week. Luke H. says park rangers have struggled to put an approximately 100-foot-section of the fence along Echo Park Avenue back in place on Monday and Tuesday nights. Will it come down again? We will keep you posted.

