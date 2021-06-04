Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Thanks for hanging out with us this week. Looks like May Gray will be turning into June Gloom (is there a difference?) over Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to low 70s. Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

The Atwater Bungalows are on their way to becoming a landmark

First off, the Atwater Bungalows are not named after or have no connection to Atwater Village. Instead, these Pueblo-Revival style residences were constructed about 90 years ago on a hilltop in Elysian Heights for Dr. H. Gale Atwater, a dentist, who commissioned architect Robert Stacy-Judd (best known for the Aztec Hotel in Monrovia) to design the homes. On Thursday, the Cultural Heritage Commission decided that the Atwater Bungalows were worthy of becoming a city historic landmark.

More details in The Eastsider

If you're in a hurry, don't put your home up for sale on a Sunday

Zillow said that homes that hit the market on Sundays take longer to sell than those listed on other days -- 7 days longer, in fact, than on Thursday, the best day to list. This and other items in Eastside House Hunter.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

Notebook

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Graduation: The commencement ceremony was held over Zoom and included only two graduates. But this humble ceremony marked the first time that Cal State LA held a Native American graduation ceremony, LAist reported. The El Sereno school joins the majority of Cal State campuses that have already been doing so.

• Zine: Echo Park's Des Pair bookstore, which opened earlier this year, is, as promised, starting a zine, Vanity Fair reported. The new quarterly, Seasons of Des Pair, launches this summer. “The final product is a fun grouping of poems, short stories, and essays and will be designed by the creative studio Day Job,” Des Pair's owner, Addison Richley, told the magazine.

• Drinks-To-Go: Restaurants in Los Angeles and across the state will be able to continue offering a service that evolved during the COVID-19 pandemic -- selling alcoholic beverages to-go, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

Classifieds

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• June 4: American Ballet Theatre

• June 5: "H is for Honey" by Essi Zimm

• June 5: DU-GOOD art opening

• June 6: Oedipus Rex

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.