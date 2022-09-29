Hello, There!
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Who is "El Taqhache" looking down on Sunset Boulevard and Echo Park Avenue? Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
MOUNT WASHINGTON
Winemakers sell a taste of L.A.
The most interesting thing about L.A. wine is that the county's different microclimates and geographies make for a wide variety, said winemaker Mark Blatty.
“L.A. County is a really big place,” said Blatty. “We’ve got everything from coastal regions to high-elevation desert, mountains - it’s pretty diverse.”
The diversity of L.A. wines is what the Mount Washington resident hopes to bring to Highland Park, where he’s in the process of opening a small tasting room and shop on York Boulevard.
Blatty and his wife, Jenny, founded Byron Blatty Wines eight years ago with the mission of promoting and selling only Los Angeles County wines.
“What our hope is, by opening a tasting room, is that we’ll be able to reach people who maybe don’t know about Los Angeles wine, don’t know about L.A. wine history,” Blatty said.
Blatty (his middle name is Byron - hence the winery’s name) is part of a local winemaking renaissance that includes Angeleno Wine Company on Spring Street and Strange Family vineyards in Malibu.
L.A.’s wine tradition extends back to the late 1700s. That’s when the Mission San Gabriel began producing sacramental wine from Mexican grape cuttings, according to Paula Mejia in Gastro Obscure. By 1850, the Los Angeles area had more than 100 vineyards, Mejia said.
But disease started hitting the grapes in 1883. Then orange groves and housing developments replaced vineyards. Then Prohibition killed the industry, Blatty said.
L.A. wineries made somewhat of a comeback in the 1980s, with vineyards popping up in Bel Air and Malibu. But then things quieted down until this latest revival, Blatty said.
Blatty became a winemaker after working as a Hollywood producer and production manager on such projects as “Real Housewives of New York City” and “Basketball Wives LA.”
After trying to grow grapes, the Blattys searched for vineyards across the county. They found them in Sierra Pelona Valley, Antelope Valley, Palos Verdes and other places. The Blattys work out of a shared space in Santa Clarita.
The next step for the Blattys is to open a small wine tasting room and shop in the 5100 block of York Boulevard.
“L.A. wine is a historical thing, Blatty said, “and I think we can be proud of that history.”
🗒️Notebook
Gentrification on the menu
Northeast LA: One stressed-out Highland Park restaurant owner started losing her hair. In Glassell Park, Latino diners were heckled by anti-gentrification protestors. Former residents priced out of Northeast L.A. return to dine at new neighborhood restaurants. Welcome to the Northeast L.A. food and drink scene, where owners and patrons have been caught up in the gentrification wars. L.A. Taco
Alternate Universe goes dark
Echo Park: Alternate Universe, a comics, gaming and toy store, closed last month. Marketing consultant Chris Cortez of Silver Lake opened the shop in 2014 in a Sunset Boulevard mini-mall, which is now empty and undergoing a renovation. A post, apparently by Cortez, on the shop's Instagram took the landlord to task for failing to renew leases with the other tenants, including Sunset Beer. Cortez said his family is moving to Atlanta.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Sept 30
Elysian Valley: In need of laughs? Check out Don't Break! and watch ten comedians compete for $500 in a one-of-a-kind comedy show.
Saturday, Oct 1
Echo Park: Calling all comic book fans! Check out the Heavy Manners Comic Fair featuring work from 14 LA cartoonists.
Lincoln Heights: Swing music lovers, this one is for you. A Swingtronic Speakeasy is happening at The Airliner. Dress in dapper, dolled or formal western wear and dance to live music from the Southwest Biscuit Company.
Atwater Village: Ride your bike along the LA River for the 1st Annual California Clean Air Day Bike Ride. Meet up with other cyclers and learn about ways to help improve and keep the air clean.
Sunday, Oct 2
LA State Historic Park: Woof! Woof! Dog lovers and owners bring your pups and celebrate the 2nd Annual PUP-O-WEEN! Lots to check out from dog readings, dog massages, photographers, adoptions, and more.
Los Feliz: Celebrate the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi by bringing your pet to the Blessing of the Animals at St. Mary of the Angels Anglican Church.
