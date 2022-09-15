Howdy!
Eastside Scene
Why so blue, Echo Park Lake? Is it a show of support for the Dodgers? More likely the lake is undergoing a periodic chemical treatment to control algae that turns the water a shade of Dodger blue. Thanks to Martin Cox for sharing the photo.
Thank You Thursday
HIGHLAND PARK
A taste of Peru -- from the mountains to the sea
Is the Eastside becoming a suburb of Lima, Peru? Slowly but steadily, the world of ceviche and pollo a la brasa is rising, offering a taste of what’s arguably the best cooking in the Andes.
You will find it at local hot spots like Las Brasas Peruvian Fusion and Aymara Peruvian Kitchen in East L.A, the breathtakingly trendy Causita in Silver Lake (where the cooking is Nikkei Peruvian, reflecting the influence of Japanese immigrants) – and Rosty Peruvian on Figueroa in Highland Park.
Rosty is a peaceful destination for a taste of the ocean and the mountain cuisines of Peru, meeting in Highland Park in a way they rarely encounter each other on the edge of the Andes.
As with most of our Peruvian restaurants, the cooking at Rosty reflects the whole country. On one side of the menu, you’ll find a trio of ceviches -- the Classico with white fish only; the Mixto with white fish, shrimp, squid and mussels; the “Copa Nostra,” an oversized cup of seafood flavored with snappy and elegantly named Leche de Tigre salsa.
And as in Lima, the ceviche isn’t just fish. There are red onions, boiled sweet potato, the oversized Andean corn called choclo and small corn kernels (cancha). Add a bowl of Peruvian chicken soup – aguadito de pollo – and you’ve got a meal.
The pollo a la brasa – so popular in Cusco there’s an entire neighborhood of nothing but roast chicken shops – comes as a quarter, a half or a whole, with a choice of ten sides. The papas fritas are perfectly crispy, the platano fritos feel essential, the yucca takes me there. My love of organ meat is satisfied by the anticuchos – marinated, skewed beef heart served with corn and potatoes.
And I should mention that the potato is native to the Andes – I’ve heard there are some 5,000 varieties grown in the hills. Though the best of them is, for me, papa a la huancaina – boiled white spuds topped with a sauce of cheese, cream and yellow aji pepper. It’s my favorite potato dish. It makes living at 12,000 feet worthwhile.
Rosty Rating: ⭐⭐1/2
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Beyond Sublime
- ⭐⭐⭐ Worth Every Penny
- ⭐⭐A Good Neighborhood Destination
- ⭐ Might As Well Stay At Home
- 5511 N. Figueroa St
- 323-568-1220
- Lunch and dinner, every day.
- Reservations not necessary
- Inexpensive
Good Taste
A roundup of food and drink news ....
Restaurant loses power, patience and profits
Echo Park: The pandemic threatened to put The Park’s Finest out of business. The Filipino BBQ restaurant survived, but now it’s struggling again in the wake of several power outages during last week’s heat wave. The Temple Street restaurant has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help keep the business afloat after blackouts and popped transformers knocked out the power four times in one week. That strained the company’s already thin profit margin.
“The loss of sales, spoiled and discarded food, labor, and already booked catering cancellations and reimbursement [have] put us in a position that was even worse for us than the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic," said The Park's Finest on Instagram.
The bar next door, Thunderbolt, also suffered through the blackouts - though it did not start a fundraiser. After one of those outages forced it to close early, Thunderbolt posted on its Instagram: “We’ll see you tomorrow if there’s any justice left in the universe.”
Coffee bus gets ready to roll
Echo Park: During the pandemic's early days, Ryan Jean of Echo Park came up with an idea that combines her love of coffee and ceramics. After two years of work, Jean's Little Lamb Coffee & Clay, a mobile coffee and ceramics shop, is scheduled to roll up today next to the Grassy Knoll at the Silver Lake Reservoir for its soft opening. The "coffee bus" will also make regular visits to Citrus College and Cedar Sinai Women's Breast Health Center.
Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Sept 16
Echo Park: Watch Spanish singer Bad Gyal perform at The Echoplex. Her music is a blend of urban and dancehall.
Saturday, Sept 17
Highland Park: Are you LGBTQ? Do you love art and shopping? Then head over to The Good Gays' Art Market. Find clothes, art, food, and music. You can even get tatted and a haircut.
Boyle Heights: Fan of punk music and art? Converge with punks at the L.A. Black Market Punk Swap at First Street Pool Billiard.
Echo Park: Come take a look at a new line of t-shirts and hand-painted items by Mexican-American visual artist and fashion designer Sofia Enriquez during her solo-exhibit, "Mucho."
Northeast LA: Explore the local art scene, meet the artists and tour neighborhood galleries and home studios during the Discovery Tour Revival 2022.
Sunday, Sept 18
Eagle Rock: Immerse yourself in a Sunset Sound Bath celebrating the Fall Equinox. Release some tension and bring a mat, blanket, pillow, journal and a pen.
East LA: Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival. The grand marshal this year is Dodger legend Fernando Valenzuela.
Lincoln Heights: Are you into ciders and sustainable fashion? Then head to Benny Boy Brewing for Sip, Swap, Shop.
