📷 Eastside Scene
Debs Park: An end-of-the-hike view of the sunset from Debs Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
📢 News
Standoff
Boyle Heights: Police were in standoff with a suspect who allegedly robbed a McDonald's Wednesday afternoon. CBS2
Brush fire extinguished
Lincoln Heights: Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire that was reported after 5 pm in the 3300 block of East Two Tree Avenue. The fire burned about an acre of brush, but no injuries or structural damage were reported. LAFD
Schiff censured
Politics: The Republican-controlled House censured Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff for his prominent role in the first Trump impeachment. Schiff represents all or parts of Atwater Village, Echo Park, Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Burbank and other communities. The Eastsider
LOS FELIZ
Nossa Caipirinha Bar: Finding the bliss of Rio
When I think of Brazil, the image that comes to mind is the scene in the 1933 Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers musical “Flying Down to Rio” -- their first onscreen pairing! -- where a phalanx of showgirls dance on the wings of a squadron of biplanes as they make their way over the city. Aside from the unabashed nuttiness of the scene is the sheer happiness of it all. Rio seems like the Happiest Place on Earth.
I was reminded of that Brazilian joy at Nossa Caipirinha Bar, which translates to “Our Caipirinha Bar,” a very happy restaurant and destination for exotic elbow bending on Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz. The barkeeps are happy, the servers are happy, even the cooks are happy. They don’t sing and dance as they work, but they could. And anyway, their food and drinks make all the music that’s needed. There’s even a “Vinyl Night” on Wednesdays, spinning “Brazilian funk, Tropicalia, Jazz, Disco & More.” Sadly, without Fred and Ginger.
There are five caipirinhas served in the bar, built around cachaca, a distilled cousin of rum, made from sugarcane. The Classica combines cachaca, lime and sugar. Variations add passion fruit, mint, orange curacao, spice and more. They go down easy. This is not something to drink on an empty stomach.
But then, why would you want to? Not with fried calamari as exceptionally crispy as the Nossa version, served with a spicy aioli and, of all things, a grilled lemon slice. If you eat enough fried calamari around LA, expectations can be pretty thin. This version lit up my tastebuds like a pinball machine. The crunch never stopped. It dazzled. So, of all things, did the Brazilian cheese bread – pao de queijo – which sounds like something you order as filler while you wait. It’s far better than that. This is cheese bread made with a lot of cheese. It’s a mini grilled cheese sandwich.
Kanpachi is served as a crudo with leche de tigre; tuna and prawns as a ceviche with salsa campanha. Eggplant is grilled on a skewer with chimichurri sauce; butter lettuce comes with a toasted chili dressing I’d like to try drinking with cachaca. There’s a proper respect for non-chicken breast parts – crispy skewered chicken thighs and amazing skewered chicken hearts with a spicy Japanese togarashi sprinkle, and a mayo dip of its own.
If you want bigger plates with your caipirinhas, try the housemade pork linguica sausage; the steamed mussels in a malagueta pepper and beer broth; the chicken thigh “torpedo” with farofa (cassava flour, sort of like grits). There are five steaks, served with frites, and a choice of four sauces.
Myself, I’d rather show up on Sundays for the feijoada, the National Dish of braised pork, linguica, black beans, white rice, farofa and collard greens.
There’s chocolate tapioca pudding for dessert. Is that authentic? Darned if I know. I’d rather finish up with a Cafezinho Martini -- cachaca, cold brew coffee and coffee liqueur, which should fuel me to fly down to Rio for the night.
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Beyond Sublime
- ⭐⭐⭐ Worth Every Penny
- ⭐⭐A Good Neighborhood Destination
- ⭐ Might As Well Stay At Home
Nossa Caipirinha Bar
- 1966-1968 Hillhurst Ave., Los Feliz
- 323-644-1798
- caipirinhala.com
- Lunch Saturday and Sunday; dinner every day.
- No Reservations
- Moderately priced
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Silver Lake: The space on Sunset where (what’s left of) the mural from Elliott Smith’s “Figure 8” album cover just might be cursed. Eater LA is reporting that the plant-based sports bar Junkyard Dog has closed after just nine months. This follows the defunct Ma’am Sir, Sunset Sushi and Bar Angeles. Bar Angeles caught flack for removing part of the mural that Smith made famous on his “Figure 8” album cover and turned into a shrine following his 2003 death.
East Hollywood: The izakaya pop-up Budonoki is finding a permanent home in Virigl Village on the ground floor of the Cha Cha Cha condominiums, reports Eater LA. The corner space was most recently occupied by Bolt coffee shop. Expect bar food with strong Japanese influences.
Echo Park: Kien Giang Bakery reopened last week after a longer than expected renovation, said general manager Debbie Huynh. A grand reopening party will be held in July, but an exact date has not been determined. The Huynh family has operated the bakery for more than 40 years.
Northeast L.A.: The Michelin Guide’s annual update includes a pair of local establishments. Dunsmoor in Glassell Park has made the list (check out our review here); as did Villa’s Tacos Highland Park. Last year, taquero Victor Villa received a $100,000 grant to open a permanent restaurant.
🏙️ City News
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Friday, June 23
Lincoln Heights: Get dancing at Friday Night Funk. Go on a transformative dance experience with DJ Mari Elena. All bodies are welcome, so don't be shy!
Saturday, June 24
Boyle Heights: Check out Las Fotos Project's Spring 2023 Culmination Exhibitions. The opening reception will feature artwork from three photography cohorts: Esta Soy Yo, Digital Promotoras, and Creative Entrepreneurship Opportunities (CEO).
Debs Park: Go on an Herb Walk & Plant Meditation. Bring a mug, a notepad, and a blanket. Before the walk take some tea meditation made from native plants.
Eagle Rock: Grab some free milkweed from the SAMO Fund Milkweed Team at Occidental College. Mini-Milkweed Workshops will take place in English and Spanish an hour apart. Registered attendees will receive 5 free Narrowleaf Milkweed plants, so don't forget to register.
Eagle Rock: Shop fro local vendors and artists at The Neighborhood Market pop-up.
East Hollywood: Throwback to some pop jams from the 2000s at The Virgil for a Teenage Dream. Dance to some Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Black Eyed Peas, and more!
Montecito Heights: Go shopping at Magic Market taking place at Heritage Square Museum. Grub on some vegan food, get a tarot reading, embrace sound healing, and go on historic house tours.
Silver Lake: Join Hatch Egg Donation & Surrogate Agency for Babies & Brunch. Gay men can learn how to become parents through this seminar at 33 Taps.
Sunday, June 25
East L.A.: Watch the night sky light up. Head out to the East L.A. Civic Center, for a free fireworks show, resource fair and concert. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes food vendors and a kids’ zone.
Los Feliz: Celebrate Pride: Before the Internet at The Friend. Party like pre-social media times and dance to music from DJ KapriSun, Tiára Monique, and DJ Weirdowithsoul.
