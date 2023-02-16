Hello Thursday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Boyle Heights: Palm trees tower above the tombstones at Evergreen Cemetery. Thanks to Jim Hughes for the photo.
🍽️ Good Taste
Another 'sucker punch' for local restaurants?
City Hall: In a report from the L.A. Times, a proposed ordinance would add red tape and expense to outdoor dining permits, which were made quick and simple during the pandemic. The paper talked with restaurant owners in East Hollywood and Los Feliz, including Tyler Wells of All Time restaurant in Los Feliz, who said, “I can’t imagine after three of the hardest years for restaurants worldwide, to go for another sucker punch.” But a City Planning Department official said the quick al fresco waivers had been granted through emergency orders - which have now been lifted.
Salt & Straw opening soon
Silver Lake: The popular purveyor of artisan ice cream Salt & Straw has announced plans to open a location on Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake this spring. The shop will take over the former location of Forage, which has relocated to Rowena. The Oregon-based Salt & Straw is known for its funky flavors and operates eight scoop shops in Los Angeles and Orange counties. It will be opening in the same small shopping center that is home to Pazzo Gelato.
GLASSELL PARK
Expatriate Texan Briana Valdez spreads her HomeState across L.A.
You wouldn’t think someone could move to Southern California and miss Mexican food.
But when Briana Valdez arrived here from Texas in the summer of 2000, somehow, it wasn’t the same. She had grown up in a family of five daughters, watching her mother and paternal grandmother hand-roll fresh tortillas for most of the meals. L.A. didn’t have the fresh flour tortillas, the migas, the breakfast tacos, or the signature Texas cheese dip simply known as queso.
In 2013, Valdez opened the first branch of HomeState, to recapture the old Texas cuisine with some Southern California context (a certain amount of vegetarianism, for instance). Her first investor was her mother, who put in $5,000 from her retirement fund. The first paying guest? Also her mother.
“It was truly incredible to have her eat the food she cooked all those years raising her family in Texas, served to her in L.A.,” Valdez said. “A surreal moment.”
HomeState now has locations in East Hollywood and Highland Park, Playa Vista, Pasadena, and Sherman Oaks, and a new spot on the way in Atwater Village.
Valdez lives in Glassell Park with her husband, eight-year-old son, and 10-year-old dog Ralph. She told us a little about herself, her business, and her food.
Deep in the heart of Texas
Most of Valdez’s family is still in the Lone Star state, aside from her sister, HomeState’s Director of Brand and Communication. Her parents were farm workers. “They are very hard workers and instilled a strong sense of work ethic and value of family and community in their children.”
The food she grew up with … sorta
“We try to stay as close to the roots of Texas cooking and presentation as possible,” Valdez said. Some differences at HomeState include using butter instead of lard and real cheese in their queso.
Founding HomeState
After not finding what she was looking for in L.A., Valdez “had the audacity to try and make it happen” herself. She worked in restaurants, hosted pop-ups in her backyard and tested recipes until she got it right.
An entrepreneurial spirit
Valdez possessed the entrepreneurial bug ever since college. “I was mostly raised in small towns around Texas, and I was energized by the idea of living in a big city of possibilities.”
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Feb 17
El Sereno: A Food Distribution is happening at Barrio Action Youth & Family Center. Arrive early and bring some bags.
Echo Park: Check out live indie music from June West, Rusty Santos, and Castle Pasture at Heavy Manners Library.
Saturday, Feb 18
East LA: Do some shopping at The Queer Mercado. See some drag, enjoy live performances, and have a good time.
Highland Park: Attend an Inaugural Ball Dinner Dance at LA’s oldest Italian social society, Garibaldina. Dress in formal black tie attire and dance to old school love songs.
El Sereno: See one of the top ten African-American dance companies perform stepping. Step Afrika! blends dance styles from traditional African dances and combines storytelling and humor.
Sunday, Feb 19
Highland Park: Play scrabble at the Arroyo Seco Library. Learn the game or test your skills with friends and strangers.
