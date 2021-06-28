Hello, Monday!

We have tragic news to start our Monday report. Three children were found dead in East L.A. this afternoon, and a woman believed to be their mother has been taken into custody as a person of interest. We will be updating the story as more details become available.

Eastside Scene

A cool pool on a hot afternoon on Mount Washington, with Debs Park in the distance. Thanks to Todd Frankel for the photo (now if he can only get us an invite to take a dip.)

The Latest

Today's breaking news

• New Alvarado bus lanes expected to speed up rush-hour service

• L.A. residents -- vaccinated or not -- urged to resume wearing masks indoors as Delta variant spreads

A weekend of crashes

Be careful out there. We have news of three crashes over the weekend: A motorcyclist was killed while making a left turn on Huntington Drive in El Sereno; four people were injured after a car smashed into an apartment building in Highland Park at York and San Pascual; and one driver was left in critical condition after his vehicle hit a utility trailer on the 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock.

Cypress Park honors Annette Cardona -- aka Cha-Cha

In the movie “Grease,” she was “Cha-Cha” Di Gregorio from a rival school - the best dancer at St. Bernadette's high ... with the worst reputation. Growing up in Cypress Park, she was Annette Cardona, a local girl who became Annette Cardona Charles, and found success a few neighborhoods away in Hollywood.

Today, the intersection of Avenue 26 and Jeffries Avenue, not too far from where Cardona grew up, will be dedicated to the late actress as "Annette Cardona Charles Square.” On hand will be her mother, Mary Cardona.

"We lived in Cypress Park just blocks from here, and then in Elysian Valley," Cardona said in a statement. "These neighborhoods are where Annette grew up and have been our home for close to 70 years. We are honored to have this space be our "home" once more."

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Monday

A "tiny home village" in Echo Park that can serve as interim housing for up to 74 homeless persons has welcomed its first residents. And an actress turned fashion designer has purchased a "curvy" Silver Lake Moderne for $2.25 million. These and more items in Real Estate Monday.

All Signs Point All Signs Point to an Echo Park Haven

Sequestered above the street in prime Echo Park, this private haven puts coffee, dining and scenic hiking trails right outside your door.

Built in 1930 and updated with style, the home welcomes you into a sunny open layout connecting to a patio roost, perfect for sipping morning joe and evening cocktails.



Notebook

Boyle Heights: The neighborhood's first gay pride festival turned 1st Street into a dance floor, with performers, drag queens and community booths. Orgullo Fest was organized only in a few weeks after being proposed by gay bar owner Luis Octavio. “You no longer have to leave your community to celebrate yourself.” L.A. Times

Boyle Heights: A man died last week after falling off a broadcast tower atop the LAPD Hollenbeck Station on 1st Street. The 31-year-old victim gained access to the tower after climbing a series of glass sculptural panels on the side of the building. L.A. Times

Apology requested: A motion to have the city begin steps to issue a formal apology to its Indigenous communities has been introduced by 13th District Councilman Mitch O'Farrell. If passed by the council, the motion would instruct the city a staff to review and report on options for a formal apology on behalf of the city to local American Indian and Alaska Native tribes. O'Farrell, who lives in Glassell Park, is a member of the Wyandotte Nation, a federally recognized Native American tribe in Oklahoma. L.A. Times

Silver Lake: A memorial was unveiled Friday for the late City Councilmember Tom LaBonge near the Silver Lake Meadow. The plaque was funded with the help of Silver Lake Together Advocacy Team, community activist Nina Sorkin, and the Silver Lake Improvement Association.

Eastside Citizen

We found a few items of interest in this week's meeting agendas:

• Echo Park: City staff have recommended that a development team consisting of The Related Companies of California and A Community of Friends be selected to build 109 units of affordable housing with social services on some city owned lots in Echo Park. LA City Council (Item No. 22)

• Monterey Hills: A zoning change would allow for neighborhood commercial development on a section of Monterey Road near Via Marisol. LA City Council Planning & Land Use Committee (Item No. 7)

