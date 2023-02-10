It's Friday, finally!
Even if you are not a football fan, there's a lot of love about Super Bowl Sunday -- at least while the game is on. Traffic will be light, getting in and out of the Trader Joe's parking lot will be a breeze, and you may even score some of your brother's Super Bowl Party leftovers.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for the photo of a hummingbird stopping by for a snack on a warm winter today.
📢 News
Power outage
Highland Park: More than 2,500 LADWP customers in Highland Park lost power for several hours this morning. The utility said service was to be restored by 1 pm but did not provide a reason for the outage.
Gold Line station shooting
Boyle Heights: Police have taken into custody a man suspected of shooting another man on the Pico/Aliso Metro Gold Line platform on Thursday night, then carjacking an SUV and crashing about a half mile away. The Eastsider
Vacant house fire
East Hollywood: Fire largely destroyed a vacant, boarded-up house Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of North Berendo Street, but no injuries were immediately reported. It was the second house fire in East Hollywood in less than a day. On Wednesday night, a 65-year-old man suffered severe burn injuries in a fire in the 1300 block of North Hobart Boulevard. The Eastsider
EAST LOS ANGELES
Public art is no match for vandals
Three limestone panels that stand on a hillside at the end of the 900 block of North Humphreys Avenue will soon be taken down in an effort to protect them from vandalism.
Work crews are expected to begin a three- to four-day removal process Tuesday, said Grace Ramirez Gaston, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture Civic Art Division.
“It’s unfortunate but (the art) has had significant vandalism by gangs,” Ramirez Gaston said.
Since the trio of 6-foot-tall pieces were installed on L.A. County owned land in 2014, the panels have been tagged multiple times. Crews have removed the markings, but subjecting the artwork to the continual cleaning can harm them.
The artwork, known as Immemorial to Spiraling Ecologies of East LA, are a creation of Sandra de la Loza and Arturo Romo who make up the artist team Mapache City Project.
Finding the art pieces isn't easy. Someone has to search them out amid pointy agave plants and behind an orange fence on a cul-de-sac tucked away from major thoroughfares.
“The artists chose (the) Eastern Avenue Hill to honor the social, cultural and ecological histories of the area,” Ramirez Gomez said in a letter to area residents.
After being removed, the artwork will be turned over to an expert for cleaning and restoration, a process that will take about a month to complete, said Laleña Vellanoweth, conservation and collections manager with the county’s Department of Arts and Culture.
In about two months Immemorial to Spiraling Ecologies will return to public view, but not in the same spot. Instead, it will be installed between the East Los Angeles Library and Belvedere Lake at the East L.A. Civic Center.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's the latest Eastside real estate news.
Echo Park
The actor Zach Woods -- from "The Office," “Silicon Valley,” “Veep,” “Avenue 5” -- has won a bidding war for a 1920s bungalow, Dirt reported. The two-bedroom/one-bathroom on a small lot went for $1.3 million -- $270,000 more than the asking price.
A strip of storefronts along Sunset Boulevardhas been listed for sale even while the owner plans to build a five-story apartment house on the site. Real estate broker CBRE is looking for a buyer for 1485-1489 Sunset (the former A Grocery Warehouse) near Portia Street with no mention of further development. But plans are still moving ahead to demolish and replace the existing structures with 104 residential units and 8,000 square feet of commercial and restaurant space. An appeal filed against the project will be reviewed during a public hearing scheduled for March 9, according to a planning department spokesperson. Officials with CBRE and the owner did not respond to requests for comment.
Highland Park
Documents have been filed to subdivide one lot into five at 316 N San Pascual Ave. Plans call for demolishing a single-family home at that site, and replacing it with five small-lot homes.
Rampart
A mixed-use building with 100 apartments is proposed for the corner Beverly Boulevard and Hoover Street, a site that currently includes six residential units and a black-box theater. The Florence Apartment Corporation is applying to build the seven-story project under the Transit Oriented Community program. Ten of the units would be set aside for extremely-low-income households. In exchange, developers are asking for an increase in density and a decrease in required parking. The project would also include 87,105 square feet of commercial space in the lower floors.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include:
- $50,000 off El Sereno Traditional
- $70,000 cut on Boyle Heights 2-on-a-Lot
- $75,000 chop on Historic Filipinotown Fourplex
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Altadena Special
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
FLASHBACK FRIDAY | ANGELINO HEIGHTS
The residence of a legendary librarian
Many houses along the 1300 block of Carroll Avenue are historic landmarks. But only the Foy House at 1335-1341-1/2 Carroll Ave. once housed a member of the California Library Hall of Fame.
Yes, there is such a thing, and Mary Foy earned her spot there as the first female chief librarian for the Los Angeles Public Library.
In 1880, at age 18, Foy got the librarian job when the library consisted of three rooms rented above a saloon at Main and Temple streets. It was very hands-on work - setting up a catalog system, of course, but also hosting the Ladies Reading Room, refereeing chess games in the Newspaper Room, and settling trivia bets in the downstairs saloon, according to the Hall of Fame’s website.
She lasted at that position for only four years, then became a teacher, then a principal and later focused on women's suffrage, according to her 1962 death notice in the L.A. Times.
Foy's house has been moved several times since it was built in 1872 by her father, who hired Ezra Kysor (the architect of St. Vibiana's Cathedral) to design the Italianate-style home at the corner of 7th Street and Figueroa. It would be moved to Witmer Street in 1920, then moved again in 1992 to its current location, according to the L.A. Conservancy.
Her home was declared Historical Cultural Monument No. 8 not only because of its architecture but for Foy's role in early L.A. Inside the Foy House was someone who helped change the city and kept a few bar arguments from getting out of hand.
👍👎 Readers Respond
Divided over a fence
Last week Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced that he plans to remove the fence around Echo Park Lake. We asked if you agreed. Apparently most of you did not. Here are the poll results:
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Feb 11
Echo Park: Celebrate and shop during the launch of a week-long, self-love pop-up featuring apothecary essentials and candles at P.F. Candle Co
Glassell Park: The Triumph Foundation is hosting a 1-hour clinic of sitting volleyball as part of their adaptive sports program at Rio de Los Angeles State Park.
Historic Filipinotown: Come see the latest work of artists Brooke Harker, Patrick Haemmerlein, and JSpot Jr. at an opening night reception at Gabba Gabba Gallery.
Los Feliz: Learn about 2023 in a tarot workshop with Yolanda M. Robinson, Ph.D. Find out about the wisdom in the number 7 and see what the cards have in store for you.
Eagle Rock: Trevor Anderies Quartet will be playing live contemporary jazz music at The Harmony Room. Bring a friend, a light snack, and have a fun time.
Sunday, Feb 12
Highland Park: Catch The Circus at Bob Baker's Marionette Theater. See animal puppets trapeze and perform some aerial stunts.
Lincoln Heights: Shop for that special someone at the Plaza de la Raza's Valentine's Art Sale.
-- Jesús Sanchez
