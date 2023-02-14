Hello Tuesday!
📷 Eastside Scene
Debs Park: A trio of musicians -- Lou Tandon, Jacqueline Tsai, and Grump -- play away at the top of Debs Park at sunset. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
EAGLE ROCK
A local pie maker and her high school sweetheart
After moving to Los Angeles from the Bay Area, Tracy Ann reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Kelley, nearly forty years later, after their first marriages had faltered. “We're the ones that should have stayed together all along,” she said. “But, you know, life takes you in directions.”
The couple has always shared a passion for music, but culinary creations became their next creative outlet. Together, they started KnowRealityPies, doing baking for pop-ups and small events before moving into the small brick-and-mortar Eagle Rock location they have today.
Ann’s mother was a baker, making pies for Ann and her four siblings. When her mother received a cancer diagnosis, Ann made it a point to learn everything she could about her mother’s recipes. After taking a few years off after working 27 years as a paralegal to care for her son’s chronic asthma, Ann began watching every type of cooking and baking show. These humble beginnings snowballed into baking pies for restaurants and teaching baking classes in the Bay Area before opening the shop with Kelley in Eagle Rock.
KnowRealityPies is the only eight-time award winner of KCRW’s Good Food Pie Contest and has been celebrated by the likes of Thrillist and restauranteur David Chang. While most pie shops keep a consistent selection of flavors, Ann is “always experimenting.” She said she has a network of fellow piemakers and food writers that help her workshop ideas, and different tastes around her inspire her. She devised her award-winning triple berry cabernet flavor with a winery near her in the Bay Area and the salted caramel mango rum flavor from a cake competitor at the KCRW competition.
Despite pandemic challenges, Ann says their following is bigger than ever, and they hope to expand their space soon. They make small batches and hope to be able to offer more of their pies, which sell out quickly.
And how did the name of their business come about? It’s an ode to her husband’s music — and their relationship. “When we reconnected, he was tasting the pie and said that people don’t know what real pie is, that [I] should call it Know Reality Pie,” she said. “And the name just stuck. It’s a combination of both of us.”
EAST LOS ANGELES
Dual language school expands learning opportunities
Each school day, approximately half the students at Ford Boulevard Elementary and Dual Language Academy are busy studying the same subjects as their fellow classmates, albeit with an exception: They’re doing it in both English and Spanish.
Ford launched the dual language program in 2006. According to Principal An Nguyen, of the 852 students enrolled at Ford, 402 -- from transitional kindergarten through fifth grade -- are in the dual language program. It's one of more than 200 schools across the district with dual language programs.
Ford uses a 50-50 model, which involves teaching lessons in both languages. Students spend half the day learning in English and the other half in Spanish.
Parents and caregivers enroll their children in the dual language program for various reasons. Some see it as a way to better prepare their children for success in a diverse society.
“They are thinking about the future and saying, ‘How can I prepare my child for the 21st century,’” Nguyen said.
In a video produced by Ford technology teacher Juan Corona, parents spoke about the program's effect on their children. One parent said children learn to value both English and Spanish, appreciate more than one culture and see doors opening because they can communicate in more than one language.
The parent added that children also become bridges connecting family members and people of different generations and cultures.
The program at Ford contributes in other ways. For newcomers to the United States, the dual language program ensures children don’t fall behind academically by learning in Spanish at the same time they are acquiring English, Nguyen said.
Students are encouraged to become both biliteral and bicultural and are recognized at various grades as they gain mastery of Spanish or other languages offered in the program.
Dual language programs differ from bilingual education programs of the past. Bilingual programs started out teaching a student mostly in their native language and moved away as the student gained fluency in English. Dual language programs are designed to make students become fluent in English and Spanish or other languages.
The tenets of dual language are bilingual, bicultural and academic achievement, Nguyen said, adding there is more to dual language.
“It’s about embracing one’s own home culture and everyone else’s,” she said.
Congratulations Super Bowl champ, Marshall alum Andy Reid
A special tip of the cap to Kansas City Chiefs head coach and Marshall High School alum Andy Reid on winning his second Super Bowl trophy, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Reid attended Marshall in the 1970s, playing baseball, basketball and football. Check out this article about Reid’s time as a high school athlete. Congratulations coach!
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Feb 15
Glassell Park: Spend an evening of laughs at Kusina Filipina for some free stand-up comedy.
Los Feliz: Find out more about legendary local eateries during a presentation by the author of LA’s Landmark Restaurants.
Thursday, Feb 16
East LA: Register your teens to learn the basics of analog synthesis with MākMō's synth kits at East LA Library.
Glendale: Enjoy a couple date night at Mayor’s Bicentennial Park. The Pop-Up Park Picnic will feature self-guided digital activities for you and a partner.
