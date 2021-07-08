Hi, There!

NEWS

• Boyle Heights: A man wearing only boxer shorts appeared to set a bell tower on fire at St. Mary's Catholic Church before jumping across neighboring rooftops. The Eastsider

• Lincoln Heights: A big-rig loaded with bananas caught fire on the 5 Freeway near North Main, jamming up traffic and triggering a SigAlert. The Eastsider

• Boyle Heights: Metro has opened a second vaccination site in Boyle Heights, this one near the Gold Line Soto station. The Source

THE LATEST

A new Boyle Heights park will take shape under a bridge

The wavy, concrete arches that rise above the 6th Street Bridge are destined to become landmarks once the span is finished. But what will be constructed under the bridge will also be notable, and unexpected: a park.

About 13 acres of green space and recreation areas will be split between the Boyle Heights and DTLA ends of the 3,500-foot-long bridge. The Boyle Heights section would include a soccer field, walking paths, public art, a skateboard park and other recreational uses under the most recent concepts.

Construction of the park, which is expected to take two years, won't begin until the bridge is finished.

While it will be a while before anyone plays soccer under the bridge, a virtual meeting about the park will be held next week to go over the next steps.

More in The Eastsider

A place for homeless families opens in Los Feliz

A virtual grand opening was held Friday for a 79-bed, interim shelter for homeless families. The facility will house up to 26 families inside a former office building on Riverside Drive near the Glendale Hyperion Bridge.

Pasadena adjacent living

Pasadena adjacent living

Do you love L.A. but hang out, shop or work in Pasadena? This week's Now Asking found three homes in Eagle Rock and Highland Park that will put you a few blocks from the City of Roses.

CLASSIFIEDS

NOTEBOOK

• Echo Park: A new logo to promote L.A. tourism was created by Shepard Fairey's Studio Number One, based in Echo Park, and House Industries. The logo may be new but it has a 1980s look, says the L.A. Times.

• Atwater Village: Construction has begun on a bioscience lab center that will lease space to startups. Lab Launch, described as a "WeWork for bioscience professionals," will rent out lab space at the Atwater Crossing Arts & Innovation center starting at $4,600 a month. Dot.LA

GOOD TASTE

Is the Brite Spot's returning to its coffee shop roots?

The venerable Echo Park diner has undergone numerous ownership and menu changes in recent years. More upscale entrees, vegan fare and alcohol were added to the menu. But now the Brite Spot, which has been closed for most of the past year, is poised to enter a new era under yet another set of new owners: Lancers Family Restaurant of Burbank. A leasing broker said the Brite Spot name will remain, and "Lancers plans to take the restaurant back to its original format as much as possible."

Tidbits ...

Tidbits ...

The Holloway bar in Echo Park has been transformed into Amaro, an "Italian restaurant with and extensive menu featuring vegan options, desserts, great wines and thoughtful cocktails," according to an email. Amaro, 1320 Echo Park Ave., at present will open Wednesday through Sunday 5pm-12am .... Coffee lovers lined up early Wednesday morning for the grand opening of Stereoscope Coffee, 1501 Sunset in Echo Park. It will be open 6 am-7 pm.

CALENDAR

• July 8: Paper Mache Mask Making Workshop

• July 8: Grand Park’s Portraits of Freedom: Building a Life in L.A.

Go here for details and more events

LOCAL NEWS NEEDS YOU

