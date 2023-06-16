It's Friday!
Eastside Scene
If you have forgotten what blue skies look like, here is a cloud-free view taken by David Melford on the Scholl Canyon Fire Road in the hills above the 134 Freeway. Glendale is on the left, Eagle Rock on right.
LINCOLN HEIGHTS
From Cows to Squirrels: Animal rescuers save critters and win hearts
Look! Up in the sky! Someone’s rappelling! Someone’s descending into a dark crawl space! Someone’s climbing up a telephone pole!
Members of the Los Angeles Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team (SMART) aren’t superheroes. But if you’ve ever had your cat up a tree, a dog in the LA River bed or a horse stuck on its back down a steep slope, you would certainly think of these folks as heroes.
Established in 2012, this seasoned team responds to calls for not just domestic animals in peril, but when wildlife – coyotes, hawks, ducks and more – are injured or are in traumatic situations.
The best part of this service for the public is that's free. Yes, free.
“We want people of Los Angeles to know about us,” says Officer Armando Navarrete, who heads up the team of 15 members spread across Los Angeles’ six animal shelters. At team ‘headquarters’ at North Central Animal Shelter in Lincoln Heights, SMART vans and trucks display colorful images of dramatic rescues: a pit bull being airlifted, a horse being hoisted. The SMART team responds to about 250 calls a year helping victims that Navarrete says, “can’t speak and often are on fight or flight response.”
(SMART doesn’t respond to calls of animal abuse – those investigations are done by the Field Team Department. “We aren’t pest control either,” says Navarrete about removing unwanted animals from people’s property.)
SMART has helped baby squirrels to a 2,000 pound cow. The pet with the most calls? “Cats!” exclaims Navarrete about cats in trees, down ditches and hidden behind a new drywall. “Recently we had a cat stuck in the cliffs around San Pedro.”
Every shift challenges the team’s courage, ingenuity and skill: all are excellent climbers and certified in swift-water rescues. But with budgets being what they are, Navarrete and crew have improvised tools for specific incidents. One is particularly ingenious. A typical straight snare pole won’t work if the critter you want to snag is hiding around a corner; so Navarrete and crew devised a pole using sections of sprinkler hoses that reticulates and bends easily.
On the average, the team responds to rescues one every other day, but every call gives Navarrete “ a sense of dread,” wondering if this incident will put a team member in serious jeopardy or if an animal cannot be saved.
“Team members are putting their lives on the line with every call,” he says describing how the extensive training prepares them for rain, extreme heat, and nighttime rescues. “But they have to come into the day with the right frame of mind. Every rescue at some point becomes an emotional rescue.”
This winter, SMART got many calls for baby owls that got displaced from their nests because of wind and/or rain. To return the owlets, team members often had to climb between 50 to 95 feet in the air.
When SMART team members are up that high reuniting an animal to its rightful home, it's easy to envision a superhero cape flapping behind them.
When an animal is in distress, call your local Animal Shelter at 1-888-452-7381. SMART responds 24/7.
High Roads
Which is the steepest street of them all?
By Brenda Rees
Flippy stomachs welcomed. Brakes required..
According to Dangerous Roads and Fixr, three of the steepest streets in California are in our neighborhoods, one is either the first or second steepest in the state (depending on website).
Laid down decades before City leaders mandated its roadways to have no more than a 15% grade (spoil sports), these municipal wonders are indeed a reflection of early Los Angeles’ “Sure, we can do that” mentality.
So which three streets are they? Which is the steepest of them all?
Many may immediately think Fargo Street at Alvarado Street in Echo Park. It’s got a 32% grade and for decades was the site of the Fargo Hill Street Climb, which tested the strength and endurance of cyclists. But when navigation apps kept sending traffic to it, the City in 2018 made Fargo a one-way street downhill from Alvarado. The Hill Climb organizers tried to get a permit for the event in 2019 but were declined. Sad.
As for steepness, others may point to nearby Baxter Street, which also became a one-way street because of navigation apps. (But that didn’t stop Teslas drivers and motorbikers). Established in 1884, Baxter was a testing ground for early automobiles. In 1916, a four-wheel drive truck carrying 4,300 pounds of hay chugged upward, stopping only to mug for newspaper cameras.
Baxter is also 32% grade – impressive, but not the steepest.
Our winner?
Traversing 400 feet, Eldred Street with a 33.3% grade on the border of Highland Park and Mount Washington captures the title of being the steepest street in Los Angeles. Eldred is also noteworthy since it dead-ends into the Eldred Street Stairs, the city’s oldest staircase with 196 wooden steps. Energetic climbers who scale it to Cross Avenue are rewarded with spectacular views of the mountains and urban streetscapes below.
All hail Eldred the Steepest!
Do you have a memory of a steep street? Let us know!
HIGHLAND PARK
J'aime parler français!
No matter if you parle français like a pro or beginner, all are welcome this Sunday at 3 pm at the monthly French Conversation Group at the Arroyo Seco Library. Hamid, who holds a masters in French and taught at the college level, hosts these informal, stress-free conversation groups.
The free, hour-long session is limited to 15 participants who can expect to engage in discussions about local cultural, art, happenings and maybe where to score the best pan au chocolate. Register in advance at the reference desk or call 323-255-0537.
News
Brush fire extinguished
Solano Canyon: A small fire consumed about two acres of brush in the Elysian Park area this evening, but crews on the ground and from the air quickly halted the advance of the flames, and no injuries were reported. The Eastsider
Protest and prayers
Dodger Stadium: A large group of religious demonstrators prayed and marched outside Dodger Stadium this afternoon to protest the team's decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at its Pride Night event. The Eastsider
Fatal shooting
Boyle Heights: Police are investigating the fatal Thursday night shooting of a man in his 30s in what authorities believe was a gang-related shooting near Hollenbeck Park. The Eastsider
Real Estate Roundup
Los Feliz
You can rent Walt Disney's former home, if you can cover $40,000 a month, Dirt reported. Disney and his family lived in the 6,338-square-foot four-bedroom from its construction in 1932 until 1950 -- years when his studio developed or created Snow White, Cinderella, Pinocchio, and Winnie the Pooh. The home sits on more than an acre of land just south of Griffith Park, but is nonetheless hidden from the street.
Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Renovated Los Feliz Craftsman with Studio Backhouse
- Three Mount Washington homes on a street-to-street lot
- Panoramic Views from Breathtaking Silver Lake Home
- Inizio Glassell Park
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Saturday, June 17
East LA: Celebrate Juneteenth at Belvedere Park with entertainment, resource fairs, sports tournaments and other activities from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Silver Lake: Head to the newest LGBTQ+ party, Reggayton, at Los Globos. Celebrate Pride Month with some dancing to house music, reggaeton, afrobeats, and more.
Montecito Heights: Buy a ticket for entry and parking to Heritage Square Museum's Pride Event, The Gay 90s, presented by Art Time. Shop from queer art vendors, engage in 1990's and 1890's crafts, and dance to live music.
Pasadena: Spend Father's Day Weekend at the 30th Annual Pasadena Chalk Festival. View the work of 500 artists that will create 200 chalk murals. Enjoy family-friendly activities, a silent auction, live music, and more.
Sunday, June 18
El Sereno: Take the model train lovers in your life to the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House, featuring an HO scale-operating model railroad covering almost 5,000 square feet.
