EASTSIDE SCENE

Echo Park: Little Joy on Sunset Boulevard has joined several other Eastside bars that now require customers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test results. L.A. Taco has more details.

NEWS

Hermon: An 84-year-old woman who went missing early this morning and was the subject of a Silver Alert has been found. Cedillo Beltran was last seen at about 4 a.m., prompting the CHP to issue a Silver Alert at about 11 am. But just after 2 pm, the CHP said that Beltran had been found. No further details were released.

Atwater Village: A person was killed Tuesday night when the vehicle they were in was struck by a Union Pacific train near San Fernando Road and Wilson Avenue. Firefighters found the person trapped in the vehicle. The Eastsider

Lincoln Heights: A man armed with a knife was shot by police Tuesday night following a confrontation with officers in the 300 block of West Avenue 26. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The Eastsider

Glassell Park: The Rite Aid where a worker was shot and killed last week while confronting suspected shoplifters has been closed indefinitely. Meanwhile, police said on Tuesday that they have identified a person of interest in the case. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Recall fever

Are you unhappy with your council member? Instead of just complaining, some frustrated residents are taking action: launching a recall.

On Tuesday, District 14 Councilman Kevin de Leon was served with a recall notice, one of the first steps in trying to oust an elected city official. De Leon, whose district stretches from Eagle Rock to Boyle Heights, is the latest City Council member to be targeted by constituents upset over their response to the city's homelessness crisis. Two other council members -- including Nithya Raman of Silver Lake -- also face recalls.

But recall organizers face an uphill battle. They need signatures from at least 15% of voters -- more than 20,000 in the case of District 14 -- to even put the recall on a ballot.

Read more in The Eastsider

The Boathouse Bistro

What better place to set up a cafe but in a charming boathouse -- complete with lighthouse, red-tiled roof and dock -- next to a picturesque lake? That's what many have thought about the Echo Park Lake Boathouse. But the last outfit to run a restaurant at the boathouse closed up late last year amid the pandemic. Now, a new operator -- a local restaurant owner -- had stepped up to reopen the lakeside cafe, which will be called The Boathouse Bistro.

Read more in The Eastsider

CALENDAR

• July 21: NeiSci July: The California Condo

• July 22: NASA GLOBE: Mosquito Habitat Photo Challenge Kick-Off Program

Go here for details and more events

