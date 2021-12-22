Hello!

Echo Park: A woman who went to a walk-up COVID testing site this morning was surprised to find out she could not be tested. The reason? Some materials had been stolen overnight. The Eastsider

Glassell Park: A man was in stable condition after being injured Tuesday night in what police believe was a gang-related shooting. The victim said he walked to his vehicle on the border of Elysian Heights and Elysian Valley in an attempt to drive himself to a hospital. The Eastsider

More anti-camping sites proposed

Several months after the city’s new anti-camping ordinance was adopted, Councilmember Gil Cedillo issued a list of where he wants to see the law enforced. Sites range from areas near railroad tracks in Lincoln Heights to the borders of Elysian Park.

Cedillo named 29 locations in Council District 1 “for enforcement against sitting, lying, sleeping, or storing, using, maintaining, or placing personal property, or otherwise obstructing the public right-of-way….” However, only 15 of those sites are in the Eastside section of Cedillo's district.

The list includes Debs Park, Elysian Park, Sycamore Grove Park and other parks. But council district spokesman Conrado TerrazasCross said enforcement won’t happen within the parks. Instead, the new ordinance - LAMC 41.18 - applies only to public rights of way, like sidewalks, not parks (there is a separate law that prohibits camping in parks).

“Therefore, this would start at the property line of the park going no more than 500 feet from the park,” TerrazasCross said. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will assess each location, and resources and services will be offered to the homeless living there, he said.

Some of the locations in Council District 1 include:

Albion Riverside Park -- Lincoln Heights

Artesian between Ave 33 and Humboldt - Lincoln Heights

Ave 21 between N. Pasadena and Barranca, by freeway ramp - Lincoln Heights

Ave 18 between N. Pasadena, by an active railway - Lincoln Heights

Ave 21 between Humboldt and an active railway - Lincoln Heights

Cypress Park Recreation Center

Debs Park -- Hermon/Montecito Heights

Downey Park Pool -- Lincoln Heights

Elysian Park -- Echo Park/Solano Canyon

Greayor's Oak Mini Park -- Mount Washington

Lincoln Heights Recreation Center

Marmion Way between Ave 57 and Ave 58 - Highland Park

Rio De Los Angeles Park -- Cypress Park

Sycamore Grove Park -- Highland Park

Veterans Square at York Blvd and N. Figueroa St. -- Highland Park

The complete lists can be found here and here.

The City Council must approve the sites.

In November, Kevin de Leon of Council District 14 and Mitch O'Farrell of Council District 13 submitted their lists. Those include 16 Eastside locations.

Councilmember Nithya Raman, an outspoken critic of the law, doesn't plan to select sites in Council District 4, which includes portions of Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

Toxic past

Lincoln Heights: A section site of a controversial 468-unit apartment complex used to be an illegal hazardous waste dump 40 years ago, Capitol and Main reported. The LA District Attorney's in 1984 found 252 barrels of toxic waste buried at 141 West Ave. 34, now part of the five-acre Avenue 34 Project. Yet that was not mentioned in a recent review by Department of Toxic Substances Control. A resident discovered the site's toxic past while researching online newspaper archives.

Meeting housing demand

Boyle Heights - A once unpermitted garage conversion is now a modern, two-story house designed by the owner's son. The New York Times says the converted garage behind the Martinez family home is an example of the un-permitted housing that cropped up across L.A. in response to demand and in defiance of the law. “The city rules are finally catching up to how these places are being utilized,” said a recent resident of the unit, said architectural designer Luis Martinez.

Gun store problems

The City has accused the gun store operator at the Los Angeles Police Academy of negligence, the L.A. Times said. It's the latest fallout after a former manager of the store was accused of stealing guns from and then illegally selling them, often to police officers. The city said the store was sloppy in its management and record keeping and negligent in its hiring and supervision.

