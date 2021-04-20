Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

I just wanted to take a moment to thank you for subscribing to the Daily Digest. If you have enjoyed reading the Daily Digest and found it useful, please forward this issue and your recommendation to others who might be interested. Thanks for helping spread the word!

Now, on to our Tuesday report.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

Tuesday's Breaking News

• Lincoln Heights brush fire prompts evacuations

A new place for books and art in Echo Park

des pair books on Echo Park Avenue will also host art shows and produce a quarterly journal, reports The Eastsider. “My background is in art but I've always been a reader, and appreciate discussing literature and films with others, so the shop feels like a culmination of everything I love,” said owner Addison Richley.

One man was wounded in a shooting on the Arroyo Seco Bike Path

The man was walking on the path Sunday night in Hermon when he was approached by two suspects, one of whom shot him with a handgun, reports The Eastsider.

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions features a $42,000 slice on a Glassell Park duplex; $50,000 off on East LA Spanish-Colonial; and an $81,000 chop on an Echo Park view home.

City News

• Judge restricts LAPD use of projectile launchers following Echo Park demonstrations

• Mayor Eric Garcetti outlines ambitious and costly "Justice Budget"

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

Notebook

• Street Food: The street food scene along Artesian Street in Lincoln Heights - already active for about a decade - has been booming this year, Eater LA reported. Though Avenue 26 Tacos still holds the central, largest spot, the stands have expanded to dozens of vendors, offering everything from Thai-Chinese food, to micheladas, to tri-tip barbecue sandwiches, as well as clothes, accessories, toys and knickknacks. You can thank TikTok for the mushrooming scene.

• East LA's Mars Connection: The team supervising the Ingenuity Helicopter that took flight over Mars is led by an East LA native and Garfield High grad. In an interview with the Eastsider last year, 47-year-old Sergio Valdez, an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, said will be the first time the space agency attempts to demonstrate "powered flight on another planet.”

"The Chain": Give a listen to the a cappella version of one of Fleetwood Mac's classic hits as sung during a virtual performance by the Occidental College' Glee Club. 👏 👏👏

Classifieds

• Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• April 20: Neighborhood Science Tuesday: Restore Our Earth

• April 21: Tristan Espinoza:Index, Interiors

• Through April 30: 4th Annual Atwater Cares About Autism Raffle/Fundraiser. A daily raffle for goods donated by local stores will be held daily. [Sponsored Listing]

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.