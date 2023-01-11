Hello!
Read on for your Wednesday batch of news and stories.
-- Jesús Sanchez
El SERENO
Arts hub emerging on Alhambra Avenue
A choreographer turned businesswoman who opened an arts center and events facility is now working on adding a restaurant and performance space next door.
Kate Hutter Mason is seeking permission from the city to sell a full line of alcohol at Grey Gardens, an event and performance space that is currently under construction. It will be next door to Stomping Ground LA, a former print shop on Alhambra Avenue at Bullard Avenue that Mason bought and renovated three years ago.
Stomping Ground houses the L.A. Contemporary Dance Company, which Mason co-founded with a USC classmate in 2005, and hosts a variety of shows, dance and art classes, pop-up markets and other events.
"There will be synergy between the two spaces, but Grey Gardens will house slightly different events," Mason said. "It will curate live music, comedy, film and social dance events in its black box theater."
In addition, Grey Gardens is to have a restaurant that will also serve Stomping Ground.
"It will be simple dishes that people can get before heading to a show or hanging with friends," Mason said. "We will also invite local pop-up vendors to do special on-site nights."
Grey Gardens is expected to open in the middle of 2024 or early 2025.
Meanwhile, the L.A. Contemporary Dance Company is taking a break until spring.
“We will be taking a planned pause from outward-facing activities and producing,” said Napoleon Gladney, the company’s executive director. During the break, the various directors of the group will be reevaluating the company’s purpose, including their productions and education programs.
CYPRESS PARK & GLASSELL PARK
Three ideas to transform a mile along the L.A. River
The public has until Jan. 20 to weigh in on three concepts for a mile-long greenway that will give Cypress Park and Glassell Park access to the L.A. River.
A virtual meeting will be held next week, Wed. Jan 18, to review proposals for the $20 million Paseo del Rio. The final design should be presented sometime this spring.
The riverside space will be constructed on a portion of Taylor Yard, a former Southern Pacific rail yard now divided into three parcels that total 100 acres.
The partnership of agencies working on developing the site held two community meetings last year and reviewed the results of 800 questionnaires to create the three concepts.
All the designs include a river path, nature walkways, habit areas, pollinator hills, a biodiversity buffer, shade pavilion, seating areas and restrooms. Two alternatives include a sloped lawn, and the third features rock walls for biofiltration.
Train buffs will note that two of the concepts include the remains of a railyard roundhouse in the paseo; a third would not provide public access.
Community members can take an online survey until Jan. 20 to express their preferences.
Once the survey closes, the project team will review the input and develop a refined design that incorporates the community’s ideas, feedback and concerns, officials said.
Additional design workshops are planned for later this year, and construction is tentatively scheduled to begin at the end of 2025.
🗒️ Notebook
Gondola challenges
Dodger Stadium: A judge formally denied a challenge to an agreement between Metro and a company over a proposed aerial gondola line between Union Station and Dodger Stadium, according to MyNewsLA. However, the L.A. Times notes that the gondola lost its most powerful ally when Mayor Eric Garcetti left office last month. New Mayor Karen Bass, who replaced Garcetti on the board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hasn’t taken a position on the gondola yet -- a silence that could encourage some who oppose the sky tram, according to the Times.
P-22 memorial tickets go fast
Griffith Park: Free tickets at the Greek Theatre for a "celebration of life" in honor of famed mountain lion P-22 have all been taken. The tickets for the Feb. 4 event were all distributed within a few hours after becoming available Monday morning through Ticketmaster. A Facebook post by the National Wildlife Assn. said the event will be livestreamed and recorded, although exact details were still being finalized.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Thursday, Jan 12
East LA: Parents, bring your kids to East LA Library to build Constellation Luminarias. Learn about the history of star constellations and take home a luminaria to light up a room with stars.
