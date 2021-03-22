Happy Monday!
The Latest
Monday's Breaking News
• LA loosens pandemic restrictions on offices, breweries and other businesses
• LA Unified elementary schools to begin reopening April 12 but many parents remain reluctant
Ascot Hills Park is getting an information center
The $150,000 nature and information center is intended to help orient visitors to the El Sereno park before they venture out onto its network of hiking trails and more than 90 acres of rolling hillside, reports The Eastsider.
High rises on Hillhurst?
Not exactly. But the Planning Commission voted against imposing height restrictions on the Los Feliz street after Councilwoman Nithya Raman told the panel she wanted taller, denser development. This and other items in Real Estate Monday.
Calendar
• March 23: Women's History - Mary Baker Eddy, 19th Century Discoverer
• March 23: Neighborhood Science (NeiSci) Tuesdays: S.L.I.M.E.
