Hello!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Would you wait in a two-block-long line on a Sunday morning for a bagel? Our restaurant reviewer Merrill Shindler did. Read on for his tour of the bagel bakeries that have opened in recent years.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Lincoln Heights: The Union Pacific railyard sprawls between Lincoln Heights and Downtown. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
👏 Thank You Thursday
We want to express our appreciation to the readers who made recent contributions to The Eastsider: Jenny Butler, Abigail Carney, Kelly Fehr, Jered G., Ally Maynard, Robert M., Natalia Molina, Jeffrey T., in memory of Tiburcio Vasquez and Elaine W.
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors has made a big difference as it becomes more challenging to sell advertising space, our traditional source of income. If you want a stable and reliable source of community news, please make a contribution today.
📢 News
P-22 to be captured after latest attack
Silver Lake: Wildlife officials announced plans to capture famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 after he apparently attacked a Chihuahua in Silver Lake last week and killed a small dog in the Hollywood Hills last month. In the most recent attack, the owner of a two-year-old Chihuahua, punched and kicked the puma until it let the small dog go. The Eastsider
Sunday morning bagel run
I grew up in a world of bagels. There was actually a bagel bakery in the basement of my Bronx apartment house. We loved our bagels. But we weren’t obsessed with them the way hungry hordes on the Eastside are.
We did not stand in lines nearly two blocks long, waiting for our order. Yet that’s what I did at Courage Bagels in East Hollywood on a Sunday morning. It was somewhere between thrilling and surreal. This sort of madness for a round of baked dough transcends all reason.
Courage is all about its bagel sandwiches, Creations with names like “Run It Through the Garden,” “Winter in Sardinia” and “Rip + Dip.” My favorite flavor bagel was Burnt Everything – a world apart from a water bagel. The menu, which exists only handwritten in the window, is in both English and Spanish.
Not far away, the line at Maury’s Bagels in Silver Lake is a bit shorter. The menu is a lot less exotic – “Deli Schmear,” “Fancy Schmear,” “Vegan Schmear,” “Whitefish Salad,” “Kippered Salmon.” As at Courage, you place your order at the door and wait to be called. The number of outdoor tables is limited. But the vanilla iced latte smooths the wait.
One of the great joys of Bagel & Slice in Eagle Rock is that you can combine two of our favorite comfort foods. The bagels are fine – classic flavors like plain, sesame, onion and salt. I was particularly taken by the Bagel Hero – packed with turkey meatballs, marinara, mozzarella and parmesan.
Down York Boulevard, Belle’s Bagels in Highland Park is only half open – the retro space inside won’t be serving till 2023. Those who want a “hand-rolled” bagel can order at the outside table. I was especially taken by the semi-Italian cacio e peppe – a cheese and pepper bagel, a sort of circular mac ‘n cheese. There’s an avocado “smash” bagel as well – avocado toast gone round.
And then, there’s the curiosity of Saint-Raf Bagels at 1802 Coffee Roasters in Cypress Park – a bagel bakery inside a coffee house. Sip the “Gin & Tonic” (espresso with tonic water and candied ginger) while waiting for your salt & pepper bagel with scallion cream cheese. The dark roast Brazil Cerrado Miniero coffee is amazing. I could still taste it hours later.
- 4751 York Blvd., Eagle Rock
- 323-739-9600
- 5022 York Blvd., Highland Park
- 323-739-6336
- 777 N. Virgil Ave. E. Hollywood
- 323-828.9963
- 2829 Bellevue Ave., Silver Lake
- 323-380-9380
- 1206 N. Cypress Ave., Cypress Park
- 323-352-8805
If you know of a standout but overlooked neighborhood restaurant, please submit the details here.
🍽️ Good Taste
East Hollywood emerges as a foodie hot spot
Though East Hollywood can sometimes fly under the radar, its profile is rising when it comes to dining out. Five East Hollywood restaurants -- the most of any Eastside neighborhood -- landed on this year's L.A. Times list of 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. Two of the winning restaurants are in the Thai Town section of East Hollywood; two others selected eateries are practically across the street from each other on Fountain Avenue.
The five East Hollywood spots on the list are …
- #25: Saffy's: A Middle Eastern spot focused on kebabs and “California-inflected small plates.”
- #38: Found Oyster: The Times advises patience for getting a seat - and suggests ordering oysters “Moscow style,” with crème fraîche, vodka, and a little caviar. It is also, by many accounts, a solid spot for clam chowder.
- #62: Courage Bagels: No review (including Merrill Shindler's) of this place would be complete - or could even begin - without mentioning the line out front, which frequently runs about halfway down the block. But people keep coming back for the crispy Montreal-inspired bagels - notably the burnt everything bagel.
- #65: Jitlada: The late food critic Jonathan Gold said Jitlada had “the spiciest food you can eat in Los Angeles at the moment” - and the restaurant has proudly put that review on its web page. The Times currently calls the Southern Thai specialties “radically spicy.”
- #68: Northern Thai Food Club: In contrast to Jitlada, this 12-seat restaurant focuses on the food of northern Thailand, specifically the Chiang Rai province. Specialties include porridge - and many different forms of pork
Other Eastside eateries that made the list ...
Atwater Village
- #8 Morihiro, Japanese
Boyle Heights
- #43: Mariscos Jalisco, Mexican seafood
Echo Park
- #21: Tsubaki, Japanese
- #44: Quarter Sheets Pizza, pizza
- #53: Konbi Ni, Japanese
Highland Park
- #58: Villa's Tacos, Mexican
Lincoln Heights
- #7: Moo’s Craft Barbecue, Barbecue
Los Feliz
- #45: Kismet, Californian
Silver Lake
- #37: Causita, Peruvian
- #47: All Day Baby, Eclectic
- #54: Pijja Palace, Indian
Sponsored
☕ Order your locally roasted coffee
Tropico Roast is proud to support The Eastsider. Drink local coffee. Always fresh. Order Here
📒 Notebook
Fire at Colombo's
Eagle Rock: A fire struck Colombo’s Italian Steakhouse and Jazz Club early Tuesday morning. A posting on an Eagle Rock Facebook group showed photos of a scorched exterior wall and said there was some damage to the water heater. A report on the Citizen app indicated that police were chasing an arson suspect at around 4 am near the steakhouse, but LAPD media relations could not confirm that report. The Colorado Boulevard restaurant reopened Wednesday, but an arson investigation is ongoing, according to an employee.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Dec 9
Boyle Heights: Get some deals at a one-day Sample Sale at Asher Cafe. Shop for garments from perfectwhitetee, AsherLA, and The Era.
Saturday, Dec 10
East LA: Find unique holiday gifts from Latina and queer vendors at the Holiday Fiesta.
El Sereno: Bring the family and check out the El Sereno Tree Lighting Ceremony & Winter Jubilee. There will be snow, activities, and toys for children ages 0-14.
El Sereno: Train lovers of all ages are welcome to the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House, featuring one of the largest HO scale-operating model railroads in the U.S., covering almost 5,000 square feet.
Eagle Rock: Shop for your furry friends at the first annual Pawliday Market featuring local dog vendors. Food and craft beer will also be present for shoppers.
Cypress Park: It's a family celebration at Los Angeles River Center & Gardens, Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority. Celebrate the Council Reentry Program and enjoy live music, food, giveaways, and activities.
Highland Park: Bring your kid and their favorite stuffed animal to the Teddy Bear Concert and discover the strings of the orchestra. Performed by musicians from Santa Cecilia Orchestra.
Lincoln Heights: Shop for unique holiday gifts from local artists at the Plaza de la Raza Holiday Art Sale.
Sunday, Dec 11
Atwater Village: Get into the holiday spirit at the Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival.
Atwater Village: Meet some cute cats and shop for cat-themed products and gifts by Junko at the Sante D’Or Cat Rescue & Junko’s Pop Up.
Montecito Heights: Listen to Victorian Ghost Stories and go on a Candlelit Tour of the Hale House, The Shaw House & the Octagon House at Heritage Square Museum. Get into the holiday spirit and learn about Victorian Christmas traditions.
Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
So far we've raised more than 45% of our $25,000 fundraising goal to provide you with more community news coverage you can't find anyplace else. Help us move that needle!
📋 What did you think of Thursday's Daily Digest?
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading!
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📈 498 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 498 readers. We are so close to reaching our goal of having 500 contributors by the end of the year!
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.