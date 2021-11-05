It's Friday, finally!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Expect pleasant weather this weekend, with highs topping out in the mid 70s. That perfect for the L.A. Marathon on Sunday, which also marks the end of daylight savings time.

So, if you don't have to get up early to run, enjoy that extra hour of sleep.

Have a great weekend!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for sharing her photo of a red-shouldered hawk perched on a Silver Lake utility pole. "Looks like he/she is surveying a kingdom!"

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

THE LATEST

L.A. Marathon headed our way Sunday

Wait a minute! Isn't the L.A. Marathon usually held in the spring? Yes it is but, because of COVID-related concerns, this year's marathon was postponed twice, with organizers settling on this Sunday, Nov. 7 for the 36th marathon (You may remember that last year's marathon was one of LA's last major events right before we went into COVID lockdown.)

Besides the date, there are a few other things that will be different from previous marathons:

The Pack: About 13,000 runners are expected. That's about half of how many participated last year.

The Route: The "Stadium to the Sea" course is no more. Runners will still start at Dodger Stadium and wind their way through Echo Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake. But they will finish 26.2 miles later in Century City instead of Santa Monica as in years past.

COVID: Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test for all participants will be required to enter the starting area at Dodger Stadium.

What won't change are the many, many detours, road closures and No Parking restrictions.

Read more

Sponsored by L34 Group

Dreamy MCM in Highland Park Hills

The Hammock House. Sited at the top of Le Gray, a crowning jewel in the hills of Highland Park. This Mid-Century, recreated with exquisite taste, is quintessential California living.

Stepping inside to the open floor plan, words escape. Greeted by polished cement floors, and floor-to-ceiling Fleetwoods, pulling the professionally designed outdoors in. This is a total textural and visceral experience, standing and quietly absorbing it all.

Read More

GOOD TASTE

A rundown of eating and drinking on the Eastside

The Paramount reopens with a refreshed bar and food menu

Live music and events are returning this week to The Paramount, the historic Boyle Heights ballroom where performers ranging from Stevie Wonder to Black Flag have performed.

The reopening will coincide with a new drink and bar food menu as well old favorites.

Some of the craft cocktails created by Jason Schiffer include a Boyle Heights Iced Tea -- made with Japanese vodka, kosher gin, housemade coke syrup and other ingredients -- and Hey Pachuco, with tequila, vermouth, watermelon juice and other elements.

On the food side, chef and pizza maker Jorge Sandoval of The Paramount’s ground-level restaurant, Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co., will serve up bar-friendly fare, including roasted cauliflower, chicken quinoa meatballs and a sweet potato version of Tater Tots.

In other dining and drinking news: Eagle Rock’s Lucky Bird location was not so lucky; a new sushi restaurant, Ken-bey, has opened in Silver Lake; and Thrillist recommended mariscos spots in Lincoln Heights, El Sereno and Highland Park.

Read more in The Eastsider for details about these and other items.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by Edith Reyna & Liz Johnson | Compass

Fully re-imagined Modern Spanish Colonial in Eagle Rock

Fully reimagined and renovated, this Modern Spanish Colonial, 4-bedroom, 3-bath, 2,052-square-foot home north of Colorado Boulevard in trendy Eagle Rock checks off all the items on your wish list.

Located in the sought-after Dahlia Elementary school district, the house embodies a modern yet warm, sophisticated sensibility, featuring designer touches, high-end finishes, and natural light.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Freeway closure

A section of the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights will be closed for much of this weekend for construction work on the Sixth Street bridge.

Mayor's condition

Mayor Eric Garcetti was experiencing mild symptoms and was resting in his hotel room after testing positive for COVID-19 while in Scotland, for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, his office said Thursday. An email sent to his staff indicated that Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, has a fever and head cold symptoms, said the LA Times. He is scheduled to return Nov. 13.

Got Art

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Local Public Schools Offer Enriched Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

Read more

QUOTABLE

"People often romanticize what I do. Flowers are gross. They stink. It’s a lot of hauling shit around. It’s a lot of logistics. Like, twenty per cent of it is pretty; the rest is just annoying."

-- Maurice Harris of Bloom & Plume, the Echo Park celebrity florist. The New Yorker

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Nov 5: Los Angeles premiere of "The Children"

Nov 5: First Friday Campfire

Nov 6: Echo Park Stairway Walking Tour

Nov 6: Los Feliz Flea

Nov 7: Textile Arts: Mindful Mending with Connie Rohman

Nov 7: Lauretta Records & Friends Night

• Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.