Hello, There!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

We know restaurant and food stories are reader favorites. That's why we asked veteran restaurant reviewer Merrill Shindler to help guide you through the Eastside's buzzy bistros, corner cafes and humble minimall eateries. You will find his first review below. If you know of a standout but overlooked neighborhood restaurant, please submit the details here.

Now, read on for the latest.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

Atwater Village: In search of a fishing spot on the L.A. River. Thanks to Carol Sanchez for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

THANK YOU THURSDAY

Many thanks to Austin M. and two other readers who wish to remain anonymous for their contributions to The Eastsider. I can't stress enough how important the financial support from readers like you is to fund the work it takes to report and write the neighborhood stories that would have gone overlooked.

We know we can do more, but we will need your help to expand our staff and resources to keep you informed and connected to your community.

Go here to support community news with a contribution.

-- Jesús Sanchez

NEWS

Weather: Light rain could fall in parts of the L.A. area tonight followed by Santa Ana winds that will warm up the weekend. The Eastsider

Transportation: Masks will again be required on all public transit within Los Angeles County, including buses, trains, taxis and ride-hailing service vehicles, under a new COVID-19 health order that will take effect Friday. The Eastsider

Bar Moruno brings Spanish cuisine and a scene to Silver Lake

By Merrill Shindler

There are streets in Madrid and Barcelona lined with dozens of restaurants, all serving the same menu – and the same salad topped with tuna dumped unceremoniously from a can. By contrast, here in Los Angeles, Spanish restaurants are few and far between.

Which may change thanks to our newest Iberian – Bar Moruno in Silver Lake, which has filled the air with enough buzz to awaken us from our post-Covid torpor. Thanks to Bar Moruno, terminally trendy is back.

Bar Moruno sits at one of the busiest intersections in Silver Lake, with some serious players in charge. Larger-than-life Chef Chris Feldmeier is a veteran of mega destinations like Campanile, Osteria Mozza and a previous incarnation of Moruno at The Original Farmers Market. His partner, bearded, smiling, wine-obsessed David Rosoff, worked with Feldmeier at Campanile before his time at the original Moruno.

And so, here they are on a madcap Saturday night, with nary a reservation to be had in the hyper-casual dining room, and every seat at the bar is colonized for the evening. But there is a narrow, stand-up bar, where those who just show up on a whim can stand and drink a vast selection of gin & tonics, which feel like something out of PG Wodehouse. There are 24 gins on the menu – suggesting that wine is not the only Rosoff obsession. Me, I like beer -- especially since this is food that cries out for beer.

It’s a menu of tapas – small dishes, with a leaning towards marinated fish, many proudly from the Minerva line of canned seafood. Each dish is tightly focused; expect a table of many small dishes. Like the gildas, skewers of white anchovies, sizzled peppers, manzanilla olives and a cured egg yolk. There’s oven-roasted potato salad with lime aioli. Spiced carrot salad with the Turkish red pepper called aleppo. And as almost a relief, a radicchio salad with manchego.

Bar Moruno is an experience on every imaginable level, but mostly on the palate. It made me long for a culinary time out; the vanilla at Pazzo Gelato, just a few blocks away, did the job.

Bar Moruno Rating: ⭐⭐⭐

⭐⭐⭐⭐ BEYOND SUBLIME

⭐⭐⭐ WORTH EVERY PENNY

⭐⭐ A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD DESTINATION

⭐ MIGHT AS WELL STAY HOME

Bar Moruno

3705 W. Sunset Blvd.

323-546-0505

Dinner only, Tuesday through Sunday.

Reservations essential

Moderately expensive

GOOD TASTE

A roundup of Eastside restaurant and food news

“Nikkei Peruvian” restaurant Causita opened in Silver Lake on Tuesday. The Sunset Boulevard restaurant serves dishes with Peruvian ingredients and Japanese techniques that were inspired by the arrival of Japanese migrants to Peru in the 1800s.

Dishes will feature everything from Nigiri Causita Nikkei, which includes sushi selections of tuna and salmon alongside potatoes, to udon noodles and seabass tamales. Their beverage program will highlight Japanese whiskey and Pisco, a type of brandy native to Latin America.

A West Hollywood coffee shop is opening a new coffee space in the former Clark Street Bread outlet at the base of The Elysian apartment tower in Victor Heights, just east of Echo Park. Farm Cup Coffee, which also distributes single-source coffee beans, will open to the public on April 28 at 1115 W. Sunset Blvd at White Knoll Drive. The owners behind Farm Cup have also leased the former Winsome restaurant space next door, says District Realty Group. The unnamed restaurant will have a "menu consisting of influences from Peru all the way to Indonesia."

Fodórs Travel featured Boyle Heights’ restaurant scene with local artist Robert Vargas. His selections include Teresitas, Otomisan, La Parrilla, Yeya's and Brooklyn Avenue Pizza.

Read More

EASTSIDE WEEKEND

A look at what's going on this weekend and your Eastside weather forecast. Read on to learn more!

Friday, April 22

Silver Lake: The 2000s are back! Scour your wardrobe for slogan tees, low-rise jeans, and trucker hats to dress on theme for 2000s Night at Los Globos. Dance to some throwbacks from your favorite artists.

Montecito Heights: Grab your gardening gloves and volunteer at Debs Parks for some Habitat Restoration.

Saturday, April 23

Eagle Rock: Celebrate Earth Day at Center for the Arts to learn about protecting wildlife and make prints in an outdoor workshop! The event is family-friendly and free.

Echo Park: Watch a fashion show, listen to live music and attend a pizza pan art exhibit at the Sunset & Mohawk Block Party.

Historic Filipinotown: Check out the latest artwork by Amy Russell and Vesta at Council_St.

Elysian Park: Continue the Earth Day Celebrations by picking up trash at Elysian Park.

Sunday, April 24

Highland Park: Head to Sycamore Grove Park for music, poetry, arts and more at the Lummis Days Festival.

Numerous Locations: Save an appetite for Taste of the Eastside and help support Rose Scharlin Cooperative Nursery School and Friends Of the LA River.

More Things to Do in our Events Calendar

NOTEBOOK

Police Funding: The Los Angeles Times spotlights some Eastside City Council candidates who have called for defunding the police, or at least lowering the funding. But the approaches seem to vary among the candidates. On the relatively moderate end, Kate Pynoos has pledged not to hire new police officers, and wants to take traffic enforcement away from the LAPD. At the more extreme end, Albert Corado wrote last year that “I hope to one day make s’mores while the LAPD headquarters in downtown burns to the ground.”

ONE LAST THING

Bad Buzz: Find out what you can do to prevent from being bit during Mosquito Awareness Week.

That's It! Thanks for reading.

-- Jesús Sanchez

• We have more newsletters for you

• Submit a tip, story idea or suggestion

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.