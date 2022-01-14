It's Friday, finally!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

You can expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s during the Martin Luther King holiday weekend. Nice weather for the outdoor Tu B'shvat kids celebration in Silver Lake.

We will be taking MLK Day off and return to your inbox on Tuesday. Have a great weekend!

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

Debs Park: A post-rain hike through Debs Park. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for sharing her photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Elysian Heights: Incoming LAUSD superintendent visited with administrators, staff and students at Elysian Heights Arts Magnet School morning, saying there is no end in sight to the difficulties COVID-19 will present for the district and students. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Silver Lake bars adapt to proof of vaccination

By Barry Lank

Bars now have to check two kinds of ID instead of one. To the usual proof of age, add a proof of vaccination, as mandated by the city.

According to some Silver Lake bar staff, customers seem mostly okay with it.

Mostly.

“No one is really resistant,” said Constantine Williams, the lead bartender at Jays Bar on Sunset Boulevard. “A few sighs and ‘This is annoying’ from people.’ But as time goes on, most people understand and appreciate that we are asking.”

Across the street at Akbar, “In the 99th percentile, people are more than happy to show their proof of vacation,” said Gordon Vandenberg, who works the door.

Trouble at the drag show

But still, there's that one percent - like that one night at Silverlake Lounge.

When a man tried to come in during a drag show, he became angry when the new doorman asked for proof of vaccination, said Steve Acosta at Silverlake Lounge.

“He began to swing at our doorman, hitting him once in the face, but fortunately, he was not injured,” Acosta said. “The guy continued to push over our tables, throw Bird scooters at the front door, and break our host stand and sandwich board sign.”

Next day, the doorman quit.

Acosta said that most objections came mainly after the bar began checking for vaccination proof, ahead of the city mandate. Employees have been called Nazis, agents of tyranny, sheep and various expletives, he said.

Vandenberg has run into some objectors, too. “Though I suspect that these have been rather disingenuous, as none of them are regular patrons and their objections come across as rehearsed,” he said.

Just one more step

However, Vandenberg said that checking vaccination status mostly means just one more step in the usual ID process.

“When a group walks up, I greet them and tell them we are checking ID’s and vaccinations and then wait for them to fumble out wallets and phones”

How about that delay while people fumble about? Well, that adds up, said Acosta at the Silverlake Lounge.

“As bartenders, we could handle a lot more guests if we were just checking IDs,” Acosta said. “People are not as fluid with showing their proof of vax and often are fumbling around for it or need assistance looking for it.”

Overall, Vandenberg said, it's worth it.

“Thirty extra seconds for a safer night out?” Vandenberg said. “That’s a good deal!”

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by Tracy Do

Magical Spanish with Pool in Prime SGV

Home shoppers considering the San Gabriel Valley have likely explored the Pasadena-adjacent hamlet of San Gabriel. With tree-lined streets, beautiful historic homes and a wide array of mom-n-pop eateries, it's a great spot to settle and not at all hard to reach, just 12 miles from Echo Park.

The desirable neighborhood of North San Gabriel is the setting for this rare and exquisite Spanish featuring four bedrooms and a pool. Built in 1930 with design by Scott Quintin AIA, the meticulously preserved residence surrounds you in old world charm enhanced by a thorough and stylish renovation.

Read More

NOTEBOOK

Betty White garden

Griffith Park: The L.A. Zoo is honoring the late Betty White with a white rose memorial garden, which will be open until the end of the month, CBS LA reported. White, who died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, was a longtime zoo supporter. The memorial garden will be located in Allen Ludden Plaza, named after the actress’s late husband. The zoo also offers a self-guided “Betty’s L.A. Zoo Tour” of some of White’s favorite spots.

Plant Sale

Highland Park: Temple Beth Israel of Highland Park and Eagle is having its annual Native Plant Sale in honor of the Jewish New Year of the Trees "Tu Bishvat." an ecological festival celebrating nature. People can order online until January 17 and pick up on Sunday January 23.

Theater Hire

Los Feliz: The Skylight Theatre Company hired Armando Huipe as Executive Director. The independent arts management consultant is the founder of Latinx Theater Alliance/Los Angeles. He replaces Sandee Grossman, now Managing Director.

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Sun, Jan 16: Tu B'shvat Kids Celebration

• Go here for event details

• Submit an event

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.