Hello!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
We have a lot of news -- including preliminary election results -- waiting for you. Read on for the latest.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Early election results
Union organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez was ahead of incumbent City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell in the race to represent Council District 13, according to preliminary election results. Meanwhile, in the District 2 school board contest, Maria Brenes and Rocio Rivas were locked in a tight race. The Eastsider
An experiment in bikepooling rolls across the Eastside
Maybe more people would bike to work if they had some company.
That’s the theory behind Civic Bicycle Commuting, or CiBiC, an experimental program to encourage bike riding in groups -- aka bikepooling -- between Downtown and parts of the Eastside.
“The idea of riding along cars is very scary” to those who don’t bike often, said Fabian Wagmister, a UCLA media professor and CiBiC founder. “So to get past that hurdle has been challenging. We believe that by offering people the possibility of riding in groups, we can ultimately motivate people to join our system.”
It also helps that you can make some money doing it. Riders earn "coins," each of which is worth a dollar, according to spokesperson Kathleen Johnson. If you ride enough, that could add up to about $300 a month, she said. The system will run through February,
Nonetheless, attracting cyclists to bikepooling remains a challenge, Johnson said.
It's not as simple as joining a cycling group. Participants learn to ride in configuration and along specific routes so they can take over a right lane and ride clear of car doors being opened. They stay in the same place in the pack and don’t go between cars or blow through red lights.
“We had the case of a young lady that felt that some of our instructions made her feel she was losing some of her personal freedom,” Wagmister said. “It’s a very interesting balance to strike when you are doing a community oriented project - this relationship between the common good and individual freedom.”
Joining CiBiC begins with downloading the Pave Commute app. Riders are matched with groups traveling similar routes. (But no match was found for this reporter's morning commute.)
The program is branching out from the initial routes between Downtown and Solano Canyon, Lincoln Heights, Cypress Park and other locations. Wagmister now leads a route between his home Downtown and job at UCLA.
The hope is to have cycling groups run every 30 minutes from east to west in the mornings from west to east in the late afternoons and early evenings. But east-west is tough, with few bike lanes along the way, and a no-man’s land along Wilshire just past Beverly Hills.
According to Wagmister, CiBiC lags behind a sister project in Buenos Aires, where a more substantial bike culture and dedicated bike lanes exist.
He remains hopeful, however.
“You know, the bicycle creates a very special relationship with the city,” Wagmister said. “You’re more engaged, you see more, you realize more about the city, you learn a lot about the city.”
🛍️ Storefront Report
Vintage on the block
Echo Park: The 1500 block of Echo Park Avenue has attracted two vintage shops to the ground floor of the red-brick Del Mor Apartments. Los Rodeos, which has sold its women's and men's wares online and at the Silverlake Flea, held a grand opening last month for its brick-and-mortar shop at 1541 Echo Park. Ave. Meanwhile, a few storefronts away at 1555 Echo Park Ave, a lingerie store called Le Boudoir is preparing to open soon, offering vintage fashion and woman-owned brands.
Pups & Pints*
Dog parents! Join our Kono's Kitchen-hosted monthly meetup at Eagle Rock Brewery this Thursday, 11/10 from 6-9pm and chat all things dogs! (*Sponsored)
LOS FELIZ
Helping schools go green
Marianne Zaugg credits her parents for instilling in her the values of eating healthy and exercise.
It’s this background that helped inspire the long-time Los Feliz resident to create the nonprofit Eco Urban Gardens.
Founded in 2015, Eco Urban Gardens’ focus is to establish gardens at area schools. These “Farm Labs’ provide green space and show children that food comes from somewhere beyond the grocery store.
“That to me is a big part of it, teaching kids how to grow their own vegetables, to have an association to their land, to their parks, to where the food comes from and how that grows and how they could potentially incorporate it into their own life,” Zaugg said.
Eco Urban Gardens’ next project is at Allesandro Elementary School in Elysian Valley. Through $100,000 in funding and some elbow grease from LAUSD, Zaugg and her team plan to transform approximately 3,000 square feet of asphalt into green space.
A significant chunk of the money will be used to replace asphalt with ground cover. After that comes a pollinator garden, six raised beds, two outdoor classrooms, compost bins and some greenery. Zaugg hopes to finish by the 2023-2024 school year.
The garden is part of the $58 million the school district will spend this year to create more green space at its asphalt-heavy playgrounds.
Zaugg is a bit of a renaissance woman. The 64-year-old grew up playing tennis, eventually turning pro. Her win total on the court was modest, but she enjoyed traveling the world and her skills translated to coaching.
“My whole life was about health and wellness,” she said. “As a tennis professional, you watch your diet, you move consistently, you watch your head space.”
Later in life, she transitioned to life coaching, hypnotherapy, consulting and now the garden project.
Zaugg, who grew up in Switzerland, has lived in Los Feliz since 1997. She says she loves the walkability of the community and its proximity to Griffith Park and the L.A. River.
She’s excited about the project at Allesandro and ready to get started.
“Patience is not a virtue of mine,” she laughed.
Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
So far we've raised more than 20% of our $25,000 fundraising goal to provide you with more community news coverage you can't find anyplace else. Help us move that needle!
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an assistant editor to work on Eastside schools stories and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Nov 9
Echo Park: Talk about grief and death with donuts and coffee at Heavy Manners Library's Death Café.
Thursday, Nov 10
Eagle Rock: Paw parents bring your furry friends to Eagle Rock Brewery for Pups and Pints, a monthly meet up to mingle with other local dog owners. (Sponsored)
Highland Park: Listen to cool retro tunes while sipping a cocktail or snacking on pastrami tacos during the Homo Happy Hour.
📋 What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
🥊 Don't hold back. We can take it.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈 389 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 389 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.