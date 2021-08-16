Hello Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

I hope you had time to relax and have some fun this weekend.

Weather-wise, this week we'll start off with typical warm, August weather and then cool down by the end of the week, with highs peaking in the upper 70s. Nice.

Now please read on for your Monday batch of news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

NEWS

Eagle Rock

A homeless man was in critical condition Saturday night after being shot by two suspects in what police describe as a gang-related shooting. The Eastsider

East Los Angeles

A 10-year-old boy was fatally injured early Sunday morning and three other people suffered major injuries when a speeding vehicle crashed into a concrete sound wall on the 5 Freeway. The Eastsider

Hermon

Firefighters extinguished a brush fire after it burned seven acres near Debs Park on Saturday afternoon. The Eastsider

Solano Canyon

Two suspects were taken into custody following a shooting near Dodger Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Billie Eilish to give free ukuleles to Highland Park school children

Free ukuleles will be handed out to around 2,500 school children in the neighborhood, care of a local who made good, Billie Eilish.

The seven-time Grammy winner, who grew-up and was home-schooled in Highland Park, has partnered with the Fender Play Foundation to provide California Coast Series Seaside Ukuleles.

“Music changed my life, and it’s an incredible feeling to be able to give back to my hometown and provide other kids with the very instrument that made me fall in love with songwriting in the first place,” Eilish said in a statement. “Through this program, I hope we can help inspire the next generation of creatives.”

Read more in The Eastsider

Construction resuming for ill-fated project in East L.A. | Tiny village for Highland Park | DiCaprio lists again in Los Feliz

You will find the latest real estate news from Highland Park, East L.A. East Hollywood, and Los Feliz in Real Estate Monday.

NOTEBOOK

NOlympics LA

A group of masked people seeking to stop the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics held a kick-off event in Echo Park. KCET

Gay Veteran

Charlie Robinson of Echo Park describes the struggles and challenges of being a gay veteran in Los Angeles. LA Times

Recall

With a month to go before the election, Gov. Gavin Newsom and local Latino leaders gathered at Hecho en Mexico restaurant in El Sereno this weekend as he campaigned against the recall to oust him from office. “I cannot impress upon you the consequential nature of this recall,” he said. LA Times

