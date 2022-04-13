Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Hang tight. We're halfway to the weekend. Now, read on for your Hump Day report.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

East LA: Nopales for sale at the East L.A. Farmers' Market. Anyone care to share their favorite nopales recipe?

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

East LA: A pedestrian was killed in a Tuesday night collision on Indiana Street near Dennison Street. We are awaiting more details from the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

Los Feliz: A 68-year-old woman was rescued after her car tumbled 300-feet down a Griffith Park canyon. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: Rep Karen Bass was joined by several prominent Latino leaders, and a mariachi band, during a rally intended to attract more Latino support for her mayoral campaign. L.A. Times

Celebrating the 2022 Dodger season in Echo Park and beyond

By Robert Fulton

Neither a worldwide pandemic nor labor strife could stop the boys of summer this baseball season. On Thursday, the Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds in their season home opener.

This season marks the 60th anniversary of Dodger Stadium.

If you can’t pony up $100 a ticket for cheap Opening Day seats, there are plenty of neighborhood restaurants and watering holes to catch all the action. And if you don't want to avoid game-day traffic in Echo Park, we also found spots in several neighborhoods nearby.

Here are a few highlights:

ECHO PARK

The Douglas

• Echo Park bar and pub is so close to Dodger Stadium that you can practically hear the roar of the crowd. They have $4 beer on draft at all times and are now serving lunch Friday through Sunday.

The Gold Room

• Long-time watering hole not far from the stadium will have all drafts priced at $6 from noon to 9 p.m. Classic cocktails will be $9, and the always-a-deal beer-and-shot special for $9. And as ever, free peanuts.

Guisados

• Never fear: The Dodgerata is back on the menu! Guisados turns its Horchata blue for every home game.

Lowboy

• To-go party packages are the deal at Lowboy this year. Choose from Party at the Lake Tower ($65), which includes two Lowburgers, two fries, caesar salad, two cocktails and two Jell-O shots; or the 66'er ($90) - six cocktails and six Jello shots.

Monty’s Good Burger

• This plant-based burger joint will again serve its Dodgerberry Shake and Lemonade. Plus, its popular Dodgy Monty merchandise is on sale.

ELYSIAN VALLEY

Frogtown Brewery

• This brewery is getting into the spirit of the season with $5 pours of Lites Out Czech Pilsner for those who come in Dodgers gear for the home opener.

HIGHLAND PARK

The Greyhound

• Figueroa Street bar and grill is bringing back its “Blue Hour” with specials from the first pitch to the last out of every game, including $20 buckets of Modelo, $15 pitchers of select beers, and burger-and-fries deals.

SILVER LAKE

33 Taps

• Sunset Boulevard sports bar offers $5 Estrella pints and $17 Estrella pitchers during all games and a Bellinger Bomb Hard Seltzer on tap, named for Dodger star Cody Bellinger, naturally.

CALENDAR

Wed April 13: State Senator Anthony Portantino speaks at The Los Angeles Breakfast Club | Los Feliz

Thu April 14: Comedy at the Manor | Highland Park

Fri April 15: Silver Lake Passover Seder

Fri April 15: Goth Jokes with Naomi Ekperigin, Guy Branum & more!

Go here for details and more events

ONE LAST THING

The First Home Opener: Who did the Dodgers play in their first game at Dodger Stadium on April 10, 1962? Answer: The same team they are playing in this year's home opener, the Cincinnati Reds, which won the 1962 game 6-3. Said one headline: "52,564 See Reds Spoil Dodgers' Debut."

• We have more newsletters for you

• Submit a tip, story idea or suggestion

• Advertise in the Daily Digest

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.