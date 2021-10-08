It's Friday, finally!

EASTSIDE SCENE

An urban coyote calls it a day. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for sharing her photo from Debs Park.

GOOD TASTE

Here’s your rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news

A bottle shop for the sober and "sober curious"

Jillian Barkley wanted to create a place where customers could discover a new way of drinking spirits, beers and cocktails -- without alcohol.

On Saturday, Barkley will put her concept to the test when she opens the doors to Soft Spirits. It's a nonalcoholic bottle shop in Silver Lake for the sober and those who she describes as the “sober curious.” That would also include those who are pregnant, allergic or avoid alcohol for religious and other reasons.

Soft Spirits, described as a LA’s first non alcoholic bottle shop, will sell everything from prebatched cocktails and dealcoholized wines to botanical spritzes and other types of spirit alternatives. (Barkley emphasizes that the Soft Spirits is a store, not a bar where you can sit down for a drink.)

“The [non-alcoholic] category has exploded in the last 2 years and I wanted to create a central hub where folks could explore, ask questions,” said Barkley. “I hope this shop will provide valuable resources for anyone looking to change their relationship with alcohol while still being able to participate in the ritual of enjoying a great drink.”

Brite Spot returns with new menu and old diner vibe

After being closed for most of the pandemic, the Brite Spot reopened its doors in Echo Park this week under new ownership. Stuart Weisfeld also owns Burbank favorite Lancers Family Restaurant. But the Brite Spot, which has been around since 1949, will retain its name and have a different menu featuring Cheesecake Factory-like huge portions, said general managing partner Lance Corralez.

Corralez -- who has worked as a chef and executive chef at several restaurants, including Taix across the street -- said he resisted duplicating Lancers' huge menu. Instead, the Brite Spot menu offers fewer dishes, healthier options but “still has the diner feel,” he said. That translates into corned beef hash and a patty melt as well as a portobello sandwich and a quinoa bowl.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Homicide update

The LAPD has released more details of the death of 25-year-old Ezekiel Fierro, whose body was found on the morning of Sept. 30 near Park Drive and Ewing Street in Echo Park.

Officers were initially unable to determine if Fierro had sustained any trauma because of the dirt and debris on his body. But further investigation led to the discovery of a spent bullet casing near Fierro’s body. This week, the county coroner determined that Fierro was a homicide victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Pierce and Barajas at 213-486-8700 or by email at 40444@lapd.online.

Stolen car hot spot

A review of nearly a decade of crime stats revealed that no other neighborhood in the City of Los Angeles has reported more vehicles stolen than Boyle Heights. Crosstown reports that Boyle Heights has led the city in auto thefts year after year, from 2012 to 2020. The total over that period was 5,522 stolen cars. Second place wasn’t even close — Van Nuys, with 4,423. One possible reason is that many vehicles in Boyle Heights are older Toyotas and Hondas, and those ignitions can be manipulated easily, Crosstown said. Another factor is that Boyle Heights is so densely populated, making parking scarce. Car owners sometimes have to leave their vehicles in unsupervised and unsafe areas.

CALENDAR

Oct. 9: Angel City Jazz Festival Presents Orenda Records Fest

Oct. 9: Los Feliz Flea

Oct. 10: Elliott Sharp & Jeff Parker + Muttdoggs with Petra Haden

