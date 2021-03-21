Hello!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Hope your weekend went well. Please read on for the latest.

 Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

Dot Dot Dot

Eastside Scene

Waiting for the kids to return

An empty school yard in Highland Park.
Dot Dot Dot

The playground at Monte Vista Street Elementary in Highland Park awaits the return of kids. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

Dot Dot Dot

Notebook

• Brad Pitt was spotted riding a motorcycle on Eagle Rock Boulevard near the Eagle Rock Citibank during the filming of a commercial. The 57-year-old (!) actor is apparently a motorcycle buff, owning several high-end bikes, says Page 6

• A homeless couple was wed at Echo Park Lake, reports the LA Times. 57-year-old Valerie Zeller and a 63-year-old man named Henry were married several months after meeting at Union Station.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

Dot Dot Dot

News From Our Sponsors

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter

Sponsored by LACFEPS

East_NewsletterBanner_728x250

Find out more about these public charter schools near you

Sponsored by Clarkliving

riversidemls01.jpeg.jpg

Charming Silver Lake Spanish Duplex

This lovingly maintained 1928 hillside Spanish duplex in Silver Lake is an incredible opportunity for owner-users fatigued by the single family home drought.

Find out more about this home

Sponsored by the HHPNC

highland park neighborhood council ad

Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council elections are here! Get your ballot.

The 2021 Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council Election is here! Due to COVID-19 precautions, the City Clerk has decided that all voting will take place via Vote-By-Mail ballots. Now is the time to request your vote-by-mail ballot via the City Clerk’s application portal. Applications need to be filed by April 6.

Find out out more about the elections

Dot Dot Dot

Calendar

 March 21: A Quiet Scene: LA

 March 21: Maru Garcia: membrane tensions

Go here for details and more events

Dot Dot Dot

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments