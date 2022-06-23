Hello, There!
Boyle Heights: Thanks to Kevin Break for this recent shot of the soon-to-open Sixth Street Bridge.
Thank You Thursday
We start the summer with a big "THANK YOU" to Veronica Gutierrez, William H., Jane Jones and Alejandro P. for joining the ranks of our Reader Sponsors.
How important are your contributions to The Eastsider? During the first three months of the year, about 30% of our revenue came from one-time and monthly contributions from our readers!
One-time and monthly contributions from our readers help us deliver the neighborhood news you need to stay connected.
Thanks again for your support!
News
East Hollywood: Unionized nurses at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center began a 24-hour strike today amid labor contract talks. The Eastsider
Echo Park: Suspects being pursued by police drove the wrong way on some streets and went on the sidewalk before ducking into a parking garage in the Westlake area. Fox11
ECHO PARK
Brewmaster is always learning her craft
By Jessica Doherty
Some call Kimberly Rice, the head brewer and manager at Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery, a “brewmaster.” But Rice says she feels she hasn’t ‘mastered’ anything in the art of brewing beverages. Instead, she’s always learning.
Rice was not always a brewer. She holds multiple degrees in film and was an avid IPA consumer. While working at a restaurant while on hiatus from film, she was excited by the innovation and immediate gratification in brewing.
“There’s something tangible. You have a product right away while writing sits on the shelf,” Rice said. “[Brewing] brought together the art side and the science side … and I also now get a little bit of activism, too.”
Contrary to popular belief, breweries brew much more than just beer. Sage Brews, for example, also makes kombuchas, colas, and even non-alcoholic CBD seltzers (Rice’s favorite). For her beers, Rice uses Sage's own hop yard in Filmore and also works with a Bay Area malter who organically and regeneratively grows their malt barley.
The local farming experience is exciting for Rice. “I get to go touch the plants when they're just starting to spring out all the way until harvest,” she said.
The regenerative aspect of farming is also important to Rice from an environmental standpoint. She explained how big agriculture’s use of pesticides kills the microbes that help soil transfer nutrients. Regenerative farming, she says, “[is] about making the soil better than you started with, and a lot of it is going back to some traditional kinds of farming.”
Rice hopes that, in the coming years of Sage Brews, can open a production space and continue to support more eco-friendly brewing practices on a larger scale.
