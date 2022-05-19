Hello!
NEWS
COVID-19: L.A. County's worsening rate of COVID-19 spread caused it to be moved from the federal government's "low" virus level to "medium." The Eastsider
City Budget: The Los Angeles City Council approved an $11.8 billion budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with an increase for police as well as a second year of historic spending of over $1 billion related to homelessness. The Eastsider
GOOD TASTE
A rundown of Eastside food & drink news
By Jessica Doherty
There's a new coffee place brewing in Silver Lake. Solid Coffee Roasters out of Artesia is opening its fourth location in the former home of Ube Baby at 3116 1/2 Sunset Blvd. The shop, which will also sell pastries and deserts, is scheduled to open Monday, May 23.
Silver Lake's Breadblok is offering a sweet Eastside deal Mondays through Thursdays. Receive a free 12 oz iced or drip coffee with an $8 pastry purchase (croissants and non-refrigerated items excluded). The bakery specializes in gluten-free goodies like vegan blueberry scones, banana breads and more.
Cha Cha Chá plans to open a Mexican seafood restaurant in the Elysian Valley. Eater LA reports that the upcoming restaurant, dubbed Za Za Za, can be expected to open sometime this September.
Casita del Campo in Silver Lake celebrated its 60th anniversary this month with a margarita-filled party, reports Eater LA. The Infatuation has an article about the restaurant’s history as a mainstay for the LGBTQIA+ community.
HIGHLAND PARK
More on York
By Barry Lank
York Boulevard is preparing to welcome new restaurants and a brewery. Here are the details:
Amiga Amore, a pop-up known for its Italian-Mexican hybrid menu, plans to open in September or October in a former tailor's shop at 5668 E. York Blvd., said co-owner Alessandro Zecca. Zecca and his wife, chef Danielle Duran-Zecca, operated a pop-up in the same spot for about six months last year as well as in other locations over the last three years. The menu includes black fettuccini and chorizo-crusted cod, but Amiga Amore is perhaps best known for an elote agnolotti, which is stuffed with sweet corn, lime, house-made tajin and cotija.
Three blocks east, MacLeod Ale Brewing Co. has set a June 27 opening date, said co-owner Alastair MacLeod. The location at York and Aldama Street (formerly Maximiliano's) is the second for MacLeod. It has operated in Van Nuys since 2014, offering a wide selection of beers and various pizza combinations. Ramping up to that, the brewery is also opening a Highland Park "founders club." Pay $2,499, and you can drink beer for life or as long as the place stays in business.
Across the street, what's billed as "L.A.’s first vegan butcher shop" is, ironically, preparing to open in the former home of Fusion Burgers at 5933 York Blvd. Maciel's Plant-Based Butcher Shop plans to sell in-house made meats and sandwiches, including pastrami, bacon, and Mexican ribs. According to their Instagram, They’ve been experimenting in the kitchen, and hosting tastings for the last two years. No word yet on when they plan to open.
EASTSIDE WEEKEND
A look at what's going on this weekend-- and your Eastside weather forecast.
Friday, May 20
The Autry Museum Griffith Park: It's Odd Night at the Autry. Spend an evening with friends at The Odd Market with food trucks, live music, and shopping.
Saturday, May 21
Glassell Park: Tired of trash? Join your neighbors for a 45-minute Flash Cleanup at San Fernando Road & Eagle Rock Blvd.
Lincoln Heights: Celebrate Lincoln Heights with the Getty and Plaza de la Raza. A cultural event filled with art, music, dance, food, and community-building.
Los Feliz: If you're in need of some laughs and some air, check out the comedy showcase, Essential Comics at Mt. Moore for an outdoor show.
Echo Park: Join film lovers for a Spring Tribute to Sidney Poitier. The double feature will screen "Paris Blues" and "No Way Out."
Sunday, May 22
Eagle Rock: Reserve a butterfly to be released at the annual Pollinator Butterfly Celebration at the Women's Twentieth Century Club. The event will feature a live butterfly release and a pollinator blessing to celebrate life and honor loved ones who have passed.
Northeast LA: Visit the Gamble House, Heritage Square, Los Angeles Police Museum, Lummis Home, Pasadena Museum of History and the Autry’s Historic Southwest Museum during Museums of the Arroyo Day.
