Boyle Heights: The soon-to-open 6th Street Bridge was bathed in red, white and blue lights in time for the holiday. Thanks to Kevin Break for the photos.
News
Lincoln Heights: A 64-year-old man died Monday night in a struggle with a would-be burglar inside the victim's Griffin Avenue apartment. The Eastsider
City Hall: After weeks of silence, City Councilman Gil Cedillo conceded defeat in his bid for a third term, with final election tallies confirming an upset victory for community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez. The Eastsider
Fireworks: The weeks before the 4th of July are usually filled with big bangs and booms from illegal works being set off across many L.A. neighborhoods. But things were relatively quiet this year. The Eastsider
Echo Park: Some southbound lanes of Glendale Boulevard near Echo Park Lake were closed Sunday morning after power lines fell across the roadway following a crash. The Eastsider
Hermon: Firefighters were mopping up from a Friday night fire that burned just under 5 acres of brush on a steep hillside next to the Arroyo Seco Parkway. The Eastsider
FRANKLIN HILLS
Building community while tackling the small stuff
By Robert Fulton
The Franklin Hills Residents Association has two primary functions: Building community and improving the neighborhood on a fundamental level. It's been doing both for more than 30 years.
Alison Wallace has served on the association board for nearly five years, the last two as board president. She joined shortly after moving to the neighborhood after 17 years in Laurel Canyon. With older children, she found it challenging to make connections.
“We can all fall into that habit of getting up, going to work, driving back home, putting your garage door down and not really connecting with the people right around you,” said Wallace, an entertainment industry licensing consultant. “There’s an isolation in that.”
The association tends to an area sandwiched between Los Feliz on the west and Silver Lake on the east. The community is part of the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council but has maintained a separate identity. Shying away from crafting policy, the association works with and advises other bodies such as the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council, the Los Feliz Improvement Association and Council District 4.
The biggest, and to many the most important, issue the association tackles is pressuring the city for street repairs. As Wallace explained, the roads in Franklin Hills are far from a priority, so it takes a little squeaky wheel to get a street light repaired or a pothole filled.
The association established and maintains the Franklin Median Garden, organizes stairway walks and clean-ups, and decorates the Shakespeare Bridge for various holidays. The $35 annual dues fund these efforts and the glossy magazine “Overview,” printed twice a year and filled with neighborhood news and resources.
The FHRA also raises funds and collects items for the homeless shelter on Riverside Drive.
“If you learn how to have positive relations with your neighbors, then that has an impact on your other relationships on a broader scale,” Wallace said.
Things To Do
Tuesday, July 5
Echo Park: Bring your friends for some TV Trivia for a Cause at Mohawk Bend. Proceeds go to The Center for Reproductive Rights.
Wednesday, July 6
Los Feliz: Join Giving Music for a Summer Dance Party at the LA Breakfast Club. The LA Based non-profit brings healing through live music to care facilities and social service agencies.
Thursday, July 7
Eagle Rock: Catch The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Duckling! at the Occidental Children’s Theater. Four stories will be performed by a small cast without props, sets or special costumes.
Friday, July 8
LA Historic Park: Calling all EDM lovers! Meet up with other ravers and watch Zedd In The Park.
Saturday, July 9
Highland Park: Explore art made by local artists by going on a mural walk.
Echo Park: Celebrate life at the 41st Lotus Festival at Echo Park Lake. Decorate your own water lantern and launch it with thousands of others. (July 9 - 10)
Sunday, July 10
Elysian Valley: If you love Tijuana Panthers, check out Zebulon for their Record Release plus special guests Walkouts.
