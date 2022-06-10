It's Friday, finally!
NEWS
Election Update: Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez overtook incumbent Councilman Mitch O'Farrell by about 40 votes in the race to represent Council District 13, according to today's primary election update. The Eastsider
Plant Closure: The Farmer John meat-packing plant in Vernon, which has employed generations of Eastside workers, will close next year, with its Virginia-based owner citing the rising costs of doing business in California. The Eastsider
ECHO PARK
Lotus Festival returns
The Lotus Festival is coming back for real and in person for the first time in three years.
The 41st annual Lotus Festival is scheduled for Echo Park Lake on July 9 and 10, from 12 pm to 9 pm.
The festival, which in years past has been one of the city's largest, celebrates Asian Pacific cultures. Every year, a different Asian country is showcased, and, this year, that country is India.
Two years ago, the Lotus Festival was canceled as the pandemic, and the state's ban on large gatherings took hold. A festival was held last year, but it was a virtual affair with a YouTube video.
This year, expect several food vendors, a beer garden, games and entertainment, said Rose Watson with the Department of Recreation and Parks. A separate children’s stage will have approximately 13 performances each day.
Also on the schedule: the Light of Dreams Lantern Launch, and, of course, dragon boat races.
REAL ESTATE
Echo Park
The former Reliable Do-It hardware store and several other buildings were being demolished this week on Sunset Boulevard and Marion Avenue. It's the same spot where Canadian developer Aragon Properties obtained the rights to build a 214-unit apartment building several years but has never started construction.
Meanwhile, about a mile west, several more small buildings were demolished, and some pre-construction work began on the site of what will be a 7-story, 176-unit apartment building. Eighteen of the units will be reserved for low-income tenants at the site on Sunset near Rosemont Avenue.
Glassell Park
And more demolition ... A warehouse next to the 2 Freeway at San Fernando Road has been demolished to make way for 370 apartments, according to Urbanize. The new five-story complex at 2900 San Fernando Rd. will be located near the east bank of the L.A. River. Thirty-one of the apartments will be set aside for very low-income residents. Construction is expected to take about 20 months.
Los Feliz
The former home of British pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is back on the market, Dirt reported. Now the property of hotel and banking heir Moisés Cosío Espinosa, the 1950s-era, 5-bedroom home is located in the gated community of Laughlin Park. It's been listed for just under $6.6 million. That's more than 50% what he paid in 2017.
A 5-bedroom home on nearly half an acre recently sold for $3.5 million, $720,000 above the asking price, according to Redfin. That made it the most expensive sale in the last week for a single-family home on the Eastside. The 2,972-square-foot Colonial on Commonwealth Avenue sits just down the road from a Griffith Park entrance. Features include a front-yard swimming pool shaped like the state of California.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include 14,000 off an East Los Angeles 3-bedroom, a $50,000 cut on a Lincoln Heights duplex and a $76,000 chop on a Highland Park Traditional.
Eastside Open House
Here are this weekend's featured open houses. Good luck house hunting!
- Three Bedroom Eagle Rock Modern with Rooftop Deck
- Spanish Gem in Atwater Village
- DTLA loft in heart of the Old Bank District
