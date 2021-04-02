Hello!

The Latest

The Cal State LA vaccination site won't be closing after all

The City of Los Angeles will manage the site on the El Sereno campus, which federal and state officials had planned to close later this month, reports The Eastsider. Still up in the air is whether the feds will still provide vaccine supplies.

That quake was not an April Fool's Day prank

A 3.2 earthquake north of Huntington Park rattled East LA and other neighborhoods on Thursday morning, reports The Eastsider.

The East LA branch Library will reopen for limited service

The library is one 30 locations in the county system that will reopen on April 19 for "select in-person service" at 50% capacity, reports The Eastsider.

LA home prices kept surging ahead in February

The median price of homes sold in Echo Park, for example, was up nearly 25% compared to February of 2020. You will find a neighborhood-by-neighborhood breakdown in Eastside House Hunter.

