EAGLE ROCK
Car wash makeover leaves workers out of a job
Glen-Rock Car Wash, which has loomed over Colorado Boulevard for more than 50 years, has shut down and been fenced off. The facility will reopen after an extensive remodel but apparently without its current workers.
The last day of work was scheduled for July 17, according to a copy of an apparent layoff notice circulated on social media over the weekend. There was no indication they would be rehired once the car wash reopened.
“We deeply appreciate your hard work and loyalty,” the notice reads, “and our foremost concern is to help our workers find other employment. This was a hard decision but due to the current business environment, it is the right decision.”
The notice says the shutdown was permanent. But plans filed with the city two years ago indicate that the full-service facility would be replaced with an express car wash run by Bellagio Express Car Wash, which operates several locations. The company's website says the Eagle Rock car wash is under construction but did not provide a re-opening date.
The Eastsider reached out to Bellagio Express for more details but did not receive a response.
In city documents, Bellagio Express pledged to preserve the Mid-Century features of Glen-Rock, an "excellent and rare example of a 1960s car wash," according to a city historic resources survey. In fact, the facility built in 1964 could qualify as a historic landmark.
The highly-automated "express exterior" model has become popular in the car wash business. It includes automatic payment stations, DIY vacuum bays and a car wash in which the customer drives thier vehicle into a conveyor belt-type system for cleaning.
"It’s common for traditional 'full service' car washes to be converted into this model, which reduces the need for labor, as well as self-service car washes where there is enough space," said Eric Wulf, CEO of the International Carwash Association.
It's unknown how many workers Glen-Rock employed or how many would be hired when the remodeled car wash reopens.
"This is really sad," said newly elected City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez in a comment on Instagram. Glen-Rock "employed a lot of Latino elders."
Real Estate Roundup
East Los Angeles
A 42-unit affordable housing complex at Whittier Boulevard and Downey Avenue has been completed, Urbanize reported. The three-story La Paz Apartments, which sit across the street from Calvary Cemetery, features a community room, fitness room, central courtyard and about 1,100 square feet of retail space at the street level. The developer is Meta Housing Corp.
Echo Park
A four-story, 47-unit apartment building has been proposed for the northeast corner of Alvarado at Santa Ynez, replacing a building that has housed a taxi company, Urbanize reported. The group behind the project is Local Development, which is also seeking approval for a 5-story, 55-unit apartment building a block away at Alvarado and Kent Streets.
Glassell Park
A single-family home on Ave 33 would be replaced with two duplexes - for a total of four units - under plans filed with the city. The current home 2719 Ave 33, which would be demolished, is a modest two-bedroom that dates back to 1922.
Historic Filipinotown
The Bahay apartments at Temple Street and Westlake Avenue has been purchased by Stockbridge Capital Markets for nearly $138 million, The Real Deal reported. The seller was Trammell Crow Residential. At 201,508 square feet, this was the third largest sales transactions in Los Angeles in the second quarter. The 200-unit mixed-use apartment complex is also the site of a small Target store.
Los Feliz
A home on Aberdeen Avenue recently sold for just under $7 million, according to Redfin. The five-bedroom Spanish Colonial sits on nearly half an acre and was last sold in 2016 for $6.4 million. The home was built in 1930 by architect Gene Verge, who built the original Buster Keaton residence in Beverly Hills.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Loft-style Unit in Historic Douglas Building
- Panoramic View Rental Mt Washington
- Stunning Open Floor Plan in Los Feliz
- Shangri-La Oasis in Eagle Rock
Good luck house hunting!
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $24,000 off a Boyle Heights duplex, a $100,000 cut on a Silver Lake 4-bedroom and a $150,000 chop on a Highland Park Craftsman w/retail unit
Notebook
As beautiful as Dodger Stadium is, going there for a game is an ordeal, says L.A. Times columnist Bill Plaschke. The Times looks at the mess in the bathrooms, the condiment shortage at the concession stand, the chaos in the parking lot - and the traffic. So. Much. Traffic. “Dodger Stadium is a distinctly wonderful place to watch a baseball game,” Plaschke says, “but a most difficult place to attend a baseball game.”
Eagle Rock: The coroner has identified the pedestrian killed in a crash on the 134 Freeway last weekend as 24-year-old Chase Newton.
Calendar
- Saturday: LotZilla 3: ParKing of the Monsters
- Saturday: Pizza & Pups
One Last Thing
Bridge Barbershop: One of the many stunts that have taken place on the new Sixth Street Bridge is a man getting a haircut in the middle of the span.
