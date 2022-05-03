Hello!

NEWS

Los Feliz: An intersection next to Marshall High School was dedicated as Dr. Barry Barish Square, honoring the Nobel Prize-winning physicist who graduated from the school. The Eastsider

There were no fun and games at this carnival

By Jesús Sanchez

Glassell Park: The Northeast Spring Carnival was supposed to be a fun event to raise money for youth programs sponsored by the L.A. Police Museum and LAPD. Instead, it turned out to be a big mess.

City permits were revoked on the same day the carnival was to begin on April 22. Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 31 had been blocked and carnival equipment set up when the event was suddenly called off without explanation. "It's sad to say that our spring carnival has been cancelled," said a posting on the LAPD Northeast Division Facebook page.

What happened?

Councilman Gil Cedillo said that Highland Park’s police museum, which organized the carnival, failed to give residents enough notice about the street closure, which would block access to emergency vehicles. The office said it was unaware of the event since permits indicated that it was taking place in the neighboring council district.

“Councilmember Cedillo believes that the safety and access of residents, visitors, and others are critical in organizing such a large event on a highly-traveled street,” said the council office in a statement.

But museum executive director Erica Arias refuted claims that her organization failed to notify residents and follow the city’s procedures.

Arias said LAPD officers from the Northeast Division assisted with outreach in the neighborhood, the fire department approved emergency access plans, and road closure signs were posted as scheduled. She said the wrong council office was notified -- but that was an error made by the city's own employees.

“I have no problems saying if we messed up,” said Arias, whose museum has organized similar carnivals across the city. “But the fact of the matter is that we did not.”

Cedillo has offered to work on a future Northeast Carnival. However, the museum, which lost several thousand dollars because of the cancellation, has no immediate plans to do so.

“We are very disappointed in the outcome of all this,” Arias said.

Honoring Roosevelt history

By Monica Rodriguez

Boyle Heights: After demolishing Roosevelt High's most historic building, the school district now wants to showcase and honor the school’s past with a History Walk.

Historians are seeking Roosevelt High photos, posters and memorabilia. Issues of The Rough Rider, the student newspaper, from 1966 to the 1980s are of particular interest.

That research is part of creating the school’s History Walk. It will consist of five pylons dedicated to specific themes and pavers with bite-sized pieces of school history, said Lorena Padilla-Melendez, a community relations director for the L.A. Unified School District.

The path and three murals will “preserve the history and honor the history (of Roosevelt) in a meaningful way,” she said.

A study of the school’s sweeping modernization program called for a reminder of Roosevelt’s history to make up for the demolition of the nearly century-old R Building. The school’s most prominent structure was the scene of events linked to the East L.A. Chicano Student Walkouts, also referred to as Blowouts, of the 1960s.

Anyone who has materials and stories to share is asked to email Fortunato Tapia at fortunato.tapia@lausd.net with a description of the materials in their possession.

Plans call for the History Walk to be completed by the end of the year.

Lincoln Heights: A controversial plan to build as many as 468 apartments along Avenue 34 has literally hit a bad patch of ground as concerns grow over contaminated soil in the area, the L.A. Times reported. The project was already under scrutiny over concerns about gentrification.

ONE LAST THING

Did you know Teslas are equipped with surveillance cameras? Apparently this Dodger fan didn't as he is caught jumping on top of a Tesla parked in Echo Park after a Dodger game, causing about $2,000 in damage, says the owner.

