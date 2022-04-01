It's Friday, Finally!

The first weekend of April looks like it will be very spring-like, with highs around 70.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Mount Washington: A morning walk reveals a green and lush Moon Canyon. Thanks to Todd Frankel for the photo.

NEWS

Echo Park: A man was shot and killed early this morning near a Glendale Boulevard homeless encampment on the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake. The Eastsider

Eagle Rock: Councilman Kevin DeLeon came out in favor of reducing a stretch of Colorado Boulevard to one traffic lane in each direction as part of an express bus service. Last year he had urged keeping two lanes. Streetsblog

Griffith Park: The L.A. Fire Department was called in to help recover a body found in rugged terrain. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights: A Metro bus caught fire while headed down the 10 Freeway. Fox11

Homelessness: The City of Los Angeles will spend up to $3 billion over the next five years to develop as many as 16,000 beds or housing units for the homeless, under a settlement announced today of a long-running lawsuit. The Eastsider

COVID: Marking another milestone in the pandemic, Los Angeles County and the state today officially lifted the requirement that attendees at indoor mega-events such as sporting events or concerts show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test. The Eastsider

THE WEEKEND

Friday April 1

Elysian Valley: Listen to a night of guitar-driven pieces by Steve Gunn and a dose of “The Modern Chicago Sound” from Jeff Parker. @ Zebulon

Saturday April 2

El Sereno: Watch those dance moves from the Lula Washington Dance Theater and other companies at the Los Angeles Dance Festival. @ Cal State LA

Watch those dance moves from the Lula Washington Dance Theater and other companies at the Los Angeles Dance Festival. @ Cal State LA Garvanza: Get your dose of true crime stories and neighborhood history during the Ghosts of Garvanza walking tour.

Sunday April 3

Eagle Rock: Bring your Boston Terrier for a Sunday morning play date. @ Eagle Rock Dog Park

Cauliflower & kombucha enchiladas, anyone?

By Barry Lank

It started as a vegetarian pop-up in a Venice parking lot. Now, this plant-based Mexican cuisine has come to a brick-and-mortar location in Silver Lake.

De Buena Planta officially launched its permanent site Wednesday in a Sunset Boulevard mini-mall with a large patio. It's the former location of Tintorera, which also highlighted Mexican-inspired food, but only managed to last about eight months.

The same team behind De Buena Planta opened the Butcher’s Daughter along Abbot Kinney in Venice. There, early in the pandemic, they ventured to a parking lot across the street and started dishing out vegetable tacos and using cold-pressed juices for organic margaritas.

The Silver Lake menu includes enchiladas that incorporate roasted cauliflower, kambocha squash, or garlic kale. Also included is a selection of drinks -- some tequila-based, some coffee-based and some that are healthier versions of soft drinks.

For libation experiences beyond that, the attached Mexican cocktail bar - La Casita - offers hand-shaken cocktails and a large selection of small-batch mezcals and tequilas.

De Buena Planta is at 2815 Sunset Blvd. Open from 4 pm to midnight. La Casita operates from 6 pm until midnight on Sunday through Thursday, and until 2 am on Friday and Saturday.

REAL ESTATE

A roundup of Eastside real estate news

Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead has added to his property portfolio, buying a Silver Lake home here for slightly more than $2.1 million -- more than half a million dollars over the list price, Dirt reported. The relatively modest 3-bedroom bungalow along Angelus Avenue offers 1,655 square feet of space and a "secret staircase." Built in 1922, the home was remodeled and expanded by L.A. architect Martin Fenlon in 2019, the listing said. Dirt said Weir owns several other California properties, including a house and vacant lot in Mill Valley and places in Stinson Beach and Menlo Park.

Actress Laura Harrier - Peter Parker’s love interest in 2017's “Spider-Man: Homecoming" - is in escrow to sell her 5-bedroom Silver Lake compound for $3.5 million, Dirt reported. That's $1 million more than she paid for the property just a couple of years ago.

Weekend Open House

• City Terrace Vintage Meets Design

• Beautifully Remodeled Alhambra Home

NOTEBOOK

Election Season: With our primary elections coming up soon, we are preparing questions for the Council District 1 and 13 candidates. But before we do, let us know what topics or questions we should cover. Just reply to this newsletter with your suggestions.

ONE LAST THING

April Fool's Day Headlines:

Atwater Village Secedes From L.A.; Joins Glendale

L.A. River Bike Path Put on Road Diet

Highland Park Chicken Boy Trips Over Lime Scooter

Evergreen Cemetery Adds Ballroom for Nighttime Entertainment

Google Maps Rename Silver Lake as SilverLake

