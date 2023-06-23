It's Friday, finally!
Today is Glenn Danzig's birthday. The rockstar, best known for his Misfits fame, turns 68. Why do we care? Danzig once lived on Franklin Avenue in Los Feliz. Check it out.
Now let's get to today's news
-- Robert Fulton
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Geese outnumbered people one recent morning at Echo Park Lake. Photo by Jesus Sanchez
📢 News
Power outage
Echo Park: A speeding car struck a fire hydrant and then a utility pole on Sunset Boulevard near Dodger Stadium on Thursday night, knocking out power to as many as 2,700 LADWP customers. As of this morning, power is out to about 1,000 LADWP customers but is expected to be fully restored by 3:30 pm, according to the agency's outage page. KTLA
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Eagle Rock
The L.A. Times recounts the long, tortured history of "Pillarhenge," a block-long strip of concrete columns along Colorado Boulevard. A failed housing development that was abandoned as far back as 2008, the site got a new owner in 2021. The Times notes that a building project might finally be moving forward -- or at least it's not going backwards. A construction permit has been posted showing the same plans that the previous owner had: A boat-shaped, four-story development with 31 apartments.
El Sereno
Five new single-family homes are planned for the 3200 block of Amethyst Street, according to city documents. Plans for 3214, 3216, 3218, 3220, and 3224 N. Amethyst Street each call for a two-story, approximately 1,600-square-foot home with an attached garage, patio, and deck. The applicant for all the homes is listed as Amethyst Homes LLC.
Mount Washington / Glassell Park
The New York Times visits a pair of retirees who moved to the Eastside after living most of their lives in Florida. Alice Vickers and John Davis talk about looking at homes in Glassell Park and Mt Washington.
Silver Lake
A four-story apartment building with six units and an attached ADU is planned for 2857 N. Glendale Blvd., a hilly area just up the road from the 5 Freeway. Currently, developers are seeking permission to move 3,856 cubic yards of dirt after excavation.
⏳ FLASHBACK FRIDAY
Cecil B. DeMille's Los Feliz house on De Mille Drive
In 1916, Cecil B. DeMille did two things that would set a pattern for the rest of his life: He made his first religious epic (“Joan the Woman”), and he moved to Los Feliz.
He would go on to produce or direct religious movies such as “Samson and Delilah,” “The King of Kings,” and two versions of “The Ten Commandments,” as well as non-Biblical classics such as “The Greatest Show on Earth,” and “Cleopatra.” And he would do all this while living just north of Franklin Avenue, on a street now called De Mille Drive.
The producer's neighborhood of Laughlin Park is — and has always been — fenced off from the public. The gated community opened in 1914, advertised in the L.A. Times the previous year as “The Subdivision for People of Culture.”
DeMille moved his family into a Spanish Colonial Revival that currently has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 11,000 square feet of floor space, and two acres of land, according to real estate records on Redfin. Charlie Chaplin moved in next door — and when Chaplin left in the 1920s, De Mille expanded his own property even further, buying the silent star's residence and linking the two houses with a conservatory, according to Architectural Digest.
So what does one even do with that much house?
DeMille entertained: Heads of state, industry leaders, military heroes, and generations of Hollywood celebrities, Architectural Digest said. He screened movies, held family weddings, staged publicity photos, and even filmed a scene for the 1927 film, “King of Kings.”
DeMille lived in this house until he died in 1959. His family held onto the property until the 1980s, when the DeMille and Chaplin properties were once again detached, eventually to be sold off separately, according to Redfin.
By then, Laughlin Park had become firmly entrenched as a celebrity enclave, welcoming such residents as W.C. Fields, Carole Lombard, Deanna Durbin, and Lily Pons, according to Andrews & Roberts Luxury Properties -- and later on, Brie Larson, Natalie Portman, Will.i.am, and Kristen Stewart, Dirt reported.
In fact, the last time the old De Mille place changed ownership — in 2017 for $24.5 million — the buyer was Angelina Jolie.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Los Feliz: From medieval times to contemporary (though still medieval) Hollywood, No Place Like Gandersheim take you on a wild ride through time with the first woman playwright in history. May 20 - June 25. Get Tickets (Sponsored)
Boyle Heights: "Summer Dreams: The Rough Riders Art & Music Festival" benefitting Roosevelt High School Scholars will feature live musical performances, an art auction, a beer and wine garden, and delicious food. June 24. All attendees must be 21 and over. Get Tickets & Info (Sponsored)
Saturday, June 24
Boyle Heights: Check out Las Fotos Project's Spring 2023 Culmination Exhibitions. The opening reception will feature artwork from three photography cohorts: Esta Soy Yo, Digital Promotoras, and Creative Entrepreneurship Opportunities (CEO).
Debs Park: Go on an Herb Walk & Plant Meditation. Bring a mug, a notepad, and a blanket. Before the walk take some tea meditation made from native plants.
Eagle Rock: Grab some free milkweed from the SAMO Fund Milkweed Team at Occidental College. Mini-Milkweed Workshops will take place in English and Spanish an hour apart. Registered attendees will receive 5 free Narrowleaf Milkweed plants, so don't forget to register.
Eagle Rock: Shop from local vendors and artists at The Neighborhood Market pop-up.
East Hollywood: Throwback to some pop jams from the 2000s at The Virgil for a Teenage Dream. Dance to some Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Black Eyed Peas, and more!
El Sereno: Get a jump start on the 4th of July at the El Sereno Concert & Fireworks Show, with food vendors from the El Sereno Night Market.
Montecito Heights: Go shopping at Magic Market taking place at Heritage Square Museum. Grub on some vegan food, get a tarot reading, embrace sound healing, and go on historic house tours.
Silver Lake: Join Hatch Egg Donation & Surrogate Agency for Babies & Brunch. Gay men can learn how to become parents through this seminar at 33 Taps.
Sunday, June 25
East L.A.: Watch the night sky light up. Head out to the East L.A. Civic Center, for a free fireworks show, resource fair and concert. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes food vendors and a kids’ zone.
Los Feliz: Celebrate Pride: Before the Internet at The Friend. Party like pre-social media times and dance to music from DJ KapriSun, Tiára Monique, and DJ Weirdowithsoul.
That's it!
Have a safe and enjoyable weekend
-- Robert Fulton
