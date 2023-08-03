Good Evening!
📷 Eastside Scene
Mount Washington: The best time for a walk these hot summer days is during the cool of the early morning before things heat up. Thanks to Sharon Delugach for the photo.
📢 News
Zoo plan approved
Griffith Park: The City Council green-lighted a revised plan Wednesday that will guide the physical transformation of the L.A. Zoo and explore the feasibility of expanding transit service to get there. The Eastsider
Bike path extension
L.A. River: The City Council approved a $60 million contract with Metro Wednesday for the design and construction of the Los Angeles River Valley Bike Path Project, which includes the development of approximately 15 miles of a new bike path and greenway. The project would fill in gaps in the path between Vanalden Avenue to the west and Forest Lawn Drive/Zoo Drive near Griffith Park to the east. The Eastsider
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have some new contributors to thank this week: Kim Jones and one who wishes to remain anonymous. Thank you!
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors makes it possible for us to provide you the community news -- from breaking news to people profiles and community concerns to restaurant openings -- that you won't find anyplace else.
BOYLE HEIGHTS
Under a bridge, construction to begin on a new park
A groundbreaking will be held this Saturday for a park and playing fields under the new Sixth Street Viaduct, according to City Councilman Kevin de Leon’s office.
The $82 million 6th Street PARC (Park, Arts, River and Connectivity Improvements) Project will cover a total of 12 acres, with seven acres on the Boyle Heights side and five acres on the Arts District side, the statement said.
Future amenities for East Park in Boyle Heights will include sports courts and fields, two flexible play and performance lawns, an adult fitness circuit, a splash pad with an outdoor shower, picnic and grilling areas, dog play areas, a children’s play area, skate park elements, and a concessions area, according to the park’s final environmental impact report.
Construction is expected to be completed in 2026, the L.A. Times said.
The groundbreaking ceremony coincides with the second annual Bridgefest. The festival runs from 1 to 9 p.m., with performances, art installations, local vendors, and community-driven activities. The groundbreaking takes place on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. on the main stage, at 2189 Whittier Blvd.
A free shuttle to the event leaves from Mariachi Plaza every 15 minutes starting at 12:45 p.m.
🍽️ Good Taste
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Coal-fired collab
Echo Park: Chef Ricardo Zarate of Colibri, featuring the dishes of his native Peru, is headed to Echo Park for a three-night, seafood collaboration on Aug. 8 - 10 with chef Dom Crisp of The Lonely Oyster.
The two chefs will roast salt-encased, banana-leaf wrapped Sea Breams over the coals on The Lonely Oyster patio. Also on the menu are salmon and lobster handrolls, grilled Ranchera steak and uni and other dishes. The Lonely Oyster is at 1320 Echo Park Ave.
Big on breakfast
Echo Park: A San Diego-based restaurant chain called Breakfast Republic is apparently preparing to takeover the shuttered Brite Spot diner, according to information from a state alcohol license application. The chain operates 16 restaurants across California, including outlets in Culver City and West Hollywood.
The Eastsider has contacted Breakfast Republic about its plans for the Brite Spot and whether it plans to keep the name as have previous owners of the diner.
The corner restaurant, which opened on Sunset Boulevard more than 70 years ago, has remained vacant since July 2022 when the last owner closed after less than a year in business.
Party with the plants
Cypress Park: Fig Earth Supply will host a series of Friday night parties and fundraisers in August to benefit The Center in Hollywood, a nonprofit serving the homeless. The plant nursery will host food vendors, music and dancing.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, August 4
Eagle Rock: Love cats? CatVideoFest 2023 showcases a 73 minute compilation of the best cat videos. Help raise money for cats in need and support local cat charities at Vidiots.
Saturday, August 5
Silver Lake: Be Kind, Rewind and jam out to '90s and 2000s music at 33 Taps. Take a trip back to the time of grunge, scrunchies, and cyber-Y2K. Play board games, on a Nintendo 64 or PlayStation and get a chance to win some giveaways.
Montecito Heights: With spooky season nearing, get started on festivities and seasonal shopping at the Heritage Square Museum for Magic Market. Get your tarot read or shop for spiritual products, art, and plants while vibing to live music. There will also be healings, yoga, and sound healing services, plus vegan food and historic house tours.
Boyle Heights: Celebrate the 2nd Annual Nikkei Celebration. The parade will start on Saratoga and E. 1st Street and end in front of the Japanese Restaurant Otomisan. Entertainment will consist of the Hikari Taiko Drummers, Nancy Hayata's Classic Japanese Dancers, and more!
Sunday, August 6
Silver Lake: Come on down to Sunset Triangle Plaza for the 2nd Annual Silver Lake Jewish Summer Festival. Indulge in Kosher BBQ and falafel, engage in candle making and henna, jam to live music, and take part in fun zones catered to children and adults.
Silver Lake: Join the Cannabis & Movies Club for a showing of The Goonies at The Lyric Hyperion Theater.
