EASTSIDE SCENE

Did you make it to the Goth Picnic at Echo Park Lake? Thanks to Sandra Ross for her photo.

THE LATEST

Legends, Detention Centers and a Gay-In

Maybe ghosts live up there. Certainly coyotes do. There is certainly room for both. At about 4,210 acres, Griffith Park is the largest municipal park in the United States with urban wilderness.

And this year, it turns 125 years old. Volunteers throughout the park will be marking the event this Saturday, Nov. 13, with lectures and information about specific sites.

To celebrate, we've put together a time-line of Griffith Park's colorful and lesser known history.

Did you know that the park played a sad role during World War II when it served as a temporary detention center for Japanese Americans? That it hosted what's believed to be the first "Gay-In" during the 1960s? And what about the legend of the haunted picnic bench?

Read more

REAL ESTATE

Eastside real estate results for September

We're a little later than usual with the monthly real estate numbers, but here are the figures for September.

The median price of homes sold across Southern California in September set another record high, reaching $688,500. That's up nearly 13% compared to September 2020, but much more modest than some of the increases seen earlier in the year, reports the OC Register.

Prices rose at about the same rate in L.A. County, where the median sales price climbed 12% to $795,000.

How did the Eastside do?

Here is a breakdown of September 2021 Eastside sales by Zip Code from Corelogic:

Atwater Village + Silver Lake North (90039)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 20

Median Sales Price: $1,258,000

Change from a year ago: 8.4%

Boyle Heights (90033)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 7

Median Sales Price: $680,000

Change from a year ago: 34.7%

Boyle Heights South + East LA (90023)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 2

Median Sales Price: $548,000

Change from a year ago 56.6%

Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)

Single-Family Homes Sold:34

Median Sales Price: $1,085,000

Change from a year ago 13.9%

Eagle Rock (90041)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 28

Median Sales Price: $1,150,000

Change from a year ago: 11.7%

East LA (90022)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 12

Median Sales Price: $668,000

Change from a year ago: 27.3%

East LA + City Terrace (90063)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 14

Median Sales Price: $585,000

Change from a year ago: 21.9%

East Hollywood (90029)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 2

Median Sales Price: $1,049,000

Change from a year ago -21.0%

Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 18

Median Sales Price: $1,125,000

Change from a year ago: 8.4%

El Sereno (90032)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 24

Median Sales Price: $798,000

Change from a year ago: 20.8%

Highland Park (90042)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 27

Median Sales Price: $1,063,000

Change from a year ago 26.1%

Lincoln Heights (90031)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 10

Median Sales Price: $911,000

Change from a year ago: -2.8%

Los Feliz (90027)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 14

Median Sales Price: $3,060,000

Change from a year ago: 71.3%

Schools Focus On The Whole Child And A Smooth Transition From Middle To High School

Cynthia Ybarra enthusiastically greets students and parents outside the school gate each morning. She is the principal of Ánimo Ellen Ochoa Charter Middle School, a free charter public middle school in East Los Angeles, serving a largely Latinx community.

Ybarra is the daughter of an immigrant mother from Michoacan, Mexico, and a Mexican American father born and raised in Boyle Heights, who attributes her success as a school principal to her mother’s incessant advocacy for her education.

“I’m everything because of my mom,” says Ybarra. “I had una mamá guerrera (a warrior mom) who was my advocate for education. She constantly asked questions and found resources when she didn’t know something.”

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Matriarch of atheism dies

Bobbie Kirkhart, known as “the matriarch of atheism” in L.A., has died at age 78, the LA Times reported. Kirkhart was president of Atheist Alliance International, and Atheists United, which promotes the separation of church and state. While living at "Heretic House," her six-bedroom Victorian home in Angelino Heights, she hosted fundraisers, holiday parties, choir practices and anyone in the movement who needed a place to stay. “She wanted people without faith to have the community she remembers growing up with as a Methodist,” her daughter, Monica Waggoner, told the Times. “Her legacy is the community.”

New principal

Eagle Rock Junior/Senior High has a new principal: Derek Steinorth. He has 30 years of experience as a teacher and administrator and has previously worked at the Eagle Rock school. He starts his new job Dec. 1, replacing Mylene Keipp, who is now Director of Secondary Instruction at LA Unified. Boulevard Sentinel

Historic style

A pair of Pueblo-style houses in Elysian Heights, designed by architect Robert Stacy-Judd, received a close-up from Architectural Digest. Atwater Bungalows tenant Gille Mills, a production designer notable for his video work with Coldplay, spoke about his approach to decorating the interior of his historic apartment. “While my style is very eclectic," Mills told the Digest, "I think I found a way to bring in elements of Hollywood Regency and Spanish Revival and different bits of California that I feel mixed in a really great way, [while] still maintaining the house’s essence.” The Atwater Bungalows were recently declared a city historic landmark.

Got Art

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

Taking a break from cooking this Thanksgiving?

Let us know about recommend a restaurant, bakery or market in the neighborhood that you rely on to make your holiday feast -- for take-out at home or to enjoy at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. We'll publish your picks in next week's issue. Just reply to this newsletter with your recommendations.

