Hello Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Hope your weekend went well. After a stretch of hot weather, the days ahead should grow gradually cooler, with highs expected to top out in the mid 70s by week’s end.

Before reading on for your Monday batch of stories, please consider starting your week with a financial contribution to The Eastsider. We could sure use your support to keep providing you neighborhood news and information. Go here to contribute.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

It was not too long ago that a hilltop stable next to Elysian Park was empty. But on a recent walk in the park, Jeremy Rosenberg was surprised and delighted to discover that the stable was once again sheltering horses. Give them extra room when you pass them on the trails.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tagyour Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

NEWS

Los Feliz fire

Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire in a detached garage Sunday night in the 1900 block of North Alexandria Avenue, according to LA Fire Department. Flames initially threatened an adjacent two-story apartment building, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading. No injuries were reported.

Debs Park homicide

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a trail in Debs Park on Friday afternoon. The Eastsider

REAL ESTATE MONDAY

Celebrities buying and selling in Atwater Village, Glassell Park and Silver Lake

Our latest real estate roundup includes a trio of deals with Hollywood and literary connections. Read on for details.

Tim Federle, author of "Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist," has paid $1.2 million for a 1920s cottage in Atwater Village, Dirt reported. Built in 1924, the home had recently been renovated by Better Shelter. Dirt describes the style of the home as "somewhere between colonial and modern farmhouse."

Reno Wilson, known for his performances in some of the "Transformers" movies, has found a buyer for his 3-bedroom Glassell Park home for nearly $1.6 million, after it sat on the market for just two weeks, Dirt reported. The 2,888 square-foot contemporary on The Paseo was just built in 2016. If the deal ends up settling on Wilson's asking price, it'll mean a solid profit over the $1.3 million that Wilson paid for it three years ago.

Actor Finn Wittrock from "American Horror Story" bought a Silver Lake midcentury bungalow for nearly $1.8 million, $361,000 more than the asking price, Dirt reported. Built in 1957, the 2-bedroom/2-bathroom on Waverly Drive features an open floor plan with exposed beams and high ceilings, and sits on nearly three-quarters of an acre of land.

More property and development news in Real Estate Monday

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Highland Park, El Sereno and More

Homes with stylish designs, tranquility and unparalleled views.

• Find out more about these homes

Sponsored by Ben Nicolas | IET Real Estate

Silver Lake Duplex Delivered Vacant

4225 sq ft Moreno Highlands Duplex in Silver Lake, 270-degree views that span Silver Lake Reservoir to Downtown Los Angeles. Rare location that very rarely presents itself, easy walking distance to the reservoir, Lamill Coffee, L&E Oyster Bar, Botanica and more.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• Find out more about this home

Sponsored by Jovelle Schaffer

Dreamy Inglewood Bungalow

This 1930s bungalow exemplifies westside living. The urban sanctuary, in the midst of vibrant Inglewood, is encompassed by a verdant lawn, an apple tree, and hedges. Find tranquility + privacy inside the home, where angled ceilings and custom windows interplay w/ natural light.

• Find out more about this home

GOOD TO KNOW

The state recall election is tomorrow, September 14

Registered voters should have received a ballot in the mail. If you have not yet returned that ballot, here are your options between now and tomorrow:

• Drop the ballot in the mailbox or at the post office. It must be postmarked no later than September 14 for it to be counted.

• Take your ballot to a designated drop box 24 hours a day. Go here to find a location near you.

• Vote the old school way by casting your ballot in person on Election Day. You can do so at a Vote Center. Go here to find a location near you.

NOTEBOOK

Los Feliz shooting

A man shot and killed on Hollywood Boulevard Friday morning has been identified as 33-year-old Kareem Johnson, the coroner's office reported.

Free rides

Metro will offer free rides and discounts on buses, trains and bikes on Election Day, Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Atwater Bungalows

The Planning Commission is scheduled today to review the landmark nomination of the Atwater bungalows in Elysian Heights. The nomination of the Pueblo-Revival homes was already approved by the Cultural Heritage Commission and still needs a final vote by the City Council.

Ramen & Beer

Ramen on York in Highland Park is seeking city permission to serve beer and wine. A public hearing on the matter has been scheduled for September 20.

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Sept 15: USGBC-LA’s Annual Mini-Golf Tournament and House Party

Sept 15: Popular Kids Club w/ Adam Conover, Bassem Youssef + MORE

Sept 18: The Queer Mercado

Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.