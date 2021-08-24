Hello!

Today, the LA City Council granted historic landmark status to two Highland Park buildings that once served as Chicano art centers.

NEWS

Cypress Park killing

One man was killed and another was injured Monday night in what police say was a gang-related shooting in the 3000 block of Pepper Street. The Eastsider

Car-to-car shooting

A motorist was wounded Monday night on Figueroa Street near La Prada after he was fired upon from another vehicle, police said. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Fewer people living on the Eastside

Judging by all the new construction going on, the worsening traffic congestion and the longer line at your favorite taco truck, you would think that the Eastside has grown more crowded over the years. But the US Census says you would be wrong.

In fact, the 2020 census reports that 31,000 fewer people were living in communities stretching from East Los Angeles to East Hollywood than in 2010. Latinos also accounted for a smaller share of the population than they did a decade ago.

Some neighborhoods, like Silver Lake and Mount Washington, saw relatively minor drops in population.

But the changes were more noticeable in other neighborhoods:

• The population of East LA, for example, decreased by a little more than 6% to 118,786.

• In Highland Park, the population dropped 7% to nearly 51,000. Latinos accounted for 66% of the population -- down 10% since 2010.

•The most dramatic change? That was in Cypress Park, where the population dropped by 13%.

What's going on?

Read more in The Eastsider

Real Estate Reductions

This week's reductions include a $50k cut on a Monterey Hills condo; a $26k slice on an Eagle Rock traditional; and a $55k chop on Silver Lake townhouse,

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Missing

The family of 75-year-old Leonard Ramos Martinez is once again appealing to the public to help find Martinez, who was last seen Thursday night in the 5900 block of Monterey Road in Hermon. Martinez suffers from Alzheimer’s and takes medication for Type II Diabetes. One of Ramos’ granddaughters said he has been seen wandering around and apparently lost in Boyle Heights near Cesar Chavez and Soto as well as in Downtown.

Parent Spotlight

An LA Times section on parenthood includes a feature on Melina Abdullah, a Cal State LA teacher and BLM leader who is raising three children as a single mom. "Me and my kids are a team. We’re tight. My kids are involved in everything I do."

CLASSIFIEDS

Journalists Wanted

The Eastsider is seeking freelance writers to cover local schools and neighborhood history. The ideal candidates should have experience in writing and reporting objective nonfiction pieces; be familiar with journalism ethics and practices; and live on the Eastside. Please send inquiries to hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.

