Hello Thursday!
I hope you have an appetite for restaurant and food news because we have plenty waiting for you. Read on for the latest!
📷 Eastside Scene
Mount Washington: The lights of Cypress Park and Elysian Heights shine at the start of a lovely summer evening. Just beyond are the lights of Los Feliz and the hills of Griffith Park. Thanks to Craig Short for the photo taken from Mount Washington
📢 News
Taco vendor robberies
Echo Park: Authorities were looking for several men who robbed six taco vendors, including one in Echo Park, at gunpoint Wednesday night. The Eastsider
Catalytic converter theft shooting
Highland Park: One person was shot in the arm by a suspected catalytic converter thief as thefts of the automotive devices have increased across Northeast L.A., police said. The Community Alert issued by the LAPD Northeast Division on Wednesday did not provide a specific location or date of the shooting. The Eastsider has contacted the division for more details.
Truck explosion
Boyle Heights: Firefighters extinguished a fire in a box truck this morning after a possible leak in a propane tank may have triggered an explosion. No one was injured, but the explosion in the 900 block of South Grande Vista Avenue broke windows in nearby homes and damaged other vehicles. The Eastsider
Update on suspected deadly overdose
Echo Park: The two men who were found dead Wednesday morning in the Westlake area near Echo Park have been identified as Carlos Camilo, about 25-30 years of age, and Erik Vasquez, 28, according to the county medical examiner. Police suspect the deaths may have been the result of a drug overdose, but the medical examiner has not yet made a determination. The Eastsider
👏 Thank You Thursday
We have new contributors to thank this week: Jonathan Abbott, Jose Estrada, Oralia Michel, Karine R., Juliana S. and one who wishes to remain anonymous. Thank you!
The financial support from our Reader Sponsors makes it possible for us to provide you the community news -- from breaking news to people profiles and community concerns to restaurant openings -- that you won't find anyplace else.
SILVER LAKE
Ceviche Project: A hidden gem of flavors and style
Ceviche Project is a small restaurant with a lot of style, serving a compact menu with a lot of taste. There’s virtually no sign in front – if Ceviche Project is recognizable at all, it’s by the stylized octopus at the entrance and on the paper menus.
There are ten seats at the ceviche bar, with four small tables inside and five outside. Sit at the bar, behind which the staff cracks raw oysters and scallops, assembles the ceviches and pours the appropriately obscure wines and beers.
Take note of the shelf of cookbooks on a back wall. There’s legendary chef Gaston Acurio’s volume on the cooking of Peru. There’s a well-thumbed copy of the Larousse Gastronomique adjacent to Noma 2.0. Clearly, the roots of the Ceviche Project run deep. And if the space wasn’t so modest, this might be a Michelin Three Star.
The menu begins with a brief collection of raw dishes – the oysters of the day, on the half shell, of course, the “liquor” well preserved, served with a “bespoke” mignonette. There are “premium” oysters as well with trout roe, snow crab claws with a sesame seed sauce, scallops on the half shell (topped with tangerine, pomegranate and “lava” salt – and the caviar service with trout roe and crème fraiche for $90.
After the Raw Bar comes the Ceviches, reminiscent of the wonders served on the shore in Lima, but so much more … LA. The Mayan Octopus & Shrimp Tostada dazzled and amazed, a Rubik’s Cube of a dish, with layers of flavor in every bite. The Shrimp Aguachile comes with both a green sauce and a red sauce. Indeed, bright colors are a theme of the Project: The pinkish watermelon radish on the Striped Sea Bass Ceviche. The colorful orange heirloom carrots on the Tai Snapper Ceviche. The understated melon on the Kanpachi Sashimi.
The tostadas are freshly made, served warm if not hot, on a side plate replenished as you crunch your way through one after another. Oddly, there’s a Peanut Butter Ball with sea salt for dessert. Myself, I’d rather have some fruit gelato from Pazzo Gelato over on Sunset. After the intense subtlety of the ceviche, gelato is beyond perfect.
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Beyond Sublime
- ⭐⭐⭐ Worth Every Penny
- ⭐⭐A Good Neighborhood Destination
- ⭐ Might As Well Stay At Home
Ceviche Project
- 2524-1/2 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake
- 323-522-6744
- CevicheProject.com
- Dinner, Wednesday through Saturday
- Reservations are important
- Moderately priced
If you know of a standout but overlooked neighborhood restaurant, please reply to this newsletter with details
🍽️ Good Taste
Cypress Park: Shins Pizza has opened on a block that has become a neighborhood hot spot. Eater L.A. calls it a "sister project" to neighboring Barra Santos, a Portuguese bar and restaurant. The same block also includes Loquat coffee and Golden Poppy market. 1802 Roasters is across the street. Shin's serves whole pies, slices, salads and Italian Ice. Shins Pizza is at 1215 1/2 Cypress Avenue.
Glassell Park: The founders of Eagle Rock Brewery (which is in Glassell Park) have opened The Landing, a craft beverage bar and gourmet goods shop in Burbank. In addition to local beers, ciders, sakes and gourmet snacks, there are also household and gift items in a space featuring several murals. Ting Su and Jeremy Raub opened The Landing a few months ago, but they are hosting a grand opening with beverage tastings and food samplings this weekend, Aug. 19-20. The Landing is at 1623 N. San Fernando Rd.
Los Feliz: A new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream parlor is coming to the new Elinor Apartments on Hollywood Boulevard at Hillhurst Avenue, according to city planning documents. Handel’s says ice cream is made fresh daily at each store. They'll occupy more than 1,700 square-feet of ground floor space at 4531 W. Hollywood Blvd.
Victor Heights: Tal's Off Sunset will be the latest restaurant in the Elysian Apartments near Echo Park, according to state alcohol license applications and What Now LA. The same spot at 1115 Sunset Boulevard is where Winsome, Aldea and a Clark Street Bread takeout opened and closed in recent years. Based on Instagram posts, Talin Stephen of Love Your Latte in Glendale is behind the new restaurant.
Echo Park: The Brite Spot name will disappear after more than 70 years. We said earlier this month that a San Diego-based chain, Breakfast Republic, was taking over the vacant Sunset Boulevard diner. While the Brite Spot has operated under several owners over the decades, the name remained the same. But not anymore. The owners told L.A. Taco that the corner restaurant will be renamed Breakfast Republic but final plans are pending.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
Friday, August 18
Echo Park: Plan an evening of fun and go back in time at The Echo for Club 90s Presents 2000's Night. Dress in the era of McBling, Emo, and anything in your closet that reminds you of the time.
Montecito Heights: Vampires have infested Heritage Square Museum. Go on an immersive experience with the original production "fangs!" and select a Harvest Queen. Be ready, you might be separated from your group.
Saturday, August 19
Elysian Valley: The month-Long Ham Festival is taking place at The Elysian Theatre. The NONSEMBLE will perform 26 original pieces in 3 acts featuring avant-garde comedy.
Elysian Park: Get a Natural High at an alcohol-free pop up dance party with live DJ's at the park! Before the party, revel in breathwork & somatic movement. There will be complimentary zero-proof mocktails & vegan pizza.
Glassell Park: Join in on PlayLA's Wheelchair Basketball Clinic at the rec center. This Youth Adaptive Sports Program is free for children with disabilities ages 5-17. No experience is necessary.
Silver Lake: Attend the opening reception for Nous-Ance: Metamorphosis, a group show featuring the work of 30 artists exploring the themes of transformation, growth and change.
Sunday, August 20
Eagle Rock: Head to Vidiots for the screening of Steven Spielberg's Hook (1991). This family-friendly film follows Robin Williams as an older Peter Pan heading back to Neverland to save his children from Captain Hook.
El Sereno: Model railroad fans of all ages are welcome to the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House, which is home to one of the nation's largest HO scale-operating railroads.
Greek Theater: Listen to the "Sound of Sunshine" and snag some tickets to see reggae musicians Michael Franti & Spearhead perform with Soja.
-- Robert Fulton
